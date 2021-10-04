CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake-Up Weather: Warm temperatures with lots of sun and light winds today

By Zach Gilday
bigcountryhomepage.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of 6:02 AM it was mild and clear. Most areas were in the low 60’s. There was a calm wind. After some rain last week, dry weather looks to be settling in. We should stay dry through at least this week. Warm temperatures will return today. Expect highs in the middle to upper 80’s under sunny skies. A few clouds will build in this evening, however it will stay mostly clear. There will be a light NNE wind.

CBS Boston

Boston Marathon Weather Forecast: Spotty, Light Rain Early Then Dry Monday

BOSTON (CBS) – For the first time in its 124 year history, the Boston Marathon is not being run in April. Through 1968, the Marathon was run on April 19th, Patriot’s Day. It was then moved to the third Monday in April and has stayed there ever since. From a meteorologist’s perspective, this is just about ideal. October in Boston comes with much fewer possible weather complications than does April. I don’t have to tell any native New Englander that April can be quite fickle here. Just take a peek at Boston Marathon history: 87 degrees on April 16, 2012 28 degrees on...
BOSTON, MA

