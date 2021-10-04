Wake-Up Weather: Warm temperatures with lots of sun and light winds today
As of 6:02 AM it was mild and clear. Most areas were in the low 60’s. There was a calm wind. After some rain last week, dry weather looks to be settling in. We should stay dry through at least this week. Warm temperatures will return today. Expect highs in the middle to upper 80’s under sunny skies. A few clouds will build in this evening, however it will stay mostly clear. There will be a light NNE wind.www.bigcountryhomepage.com
Comments / 0