Councilman Wants to Dump San Diego's Free Trash Pickup
San Diego City Councilman Sean Elo-Rivera wants to finally nix a costly century-old ordinance that provides free trash pickup for many homeowners. Elo-Rivera is set to lead a Thursday committee review of an Independent Budget Analyst report estimating that the policy long decried by advocates and county grand juries has cost the city more than $260 million over the last five fiscal years, including more than $30 million annually from the fund that pays for police and libraries.www.voiceofsandiego.org
Comments / 1