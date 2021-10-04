CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The clever trick one firm is using to design furniture for the hybrid work era

By Elissaveta M. Brandon
Fast Company
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the cubicle symbolized the mid-century office, and the open floor plan defined the early 2000s, what will the hybrid work era look like?. For the husband-and-wife duo behind industrial design studio Mike & Maaike, the answer involves round edges—and flexible everything. Launching today at Chicago’s famed NeoCon trade show, the furniture collection has been dubbed Haven and offers a glimpse into what our offices may look like in the near future. Hint: informal collaboration is high on the list.

artvoice.com

How To Use Antique Furniture To Make Your Home Design More Artistic

An antique piece is a piece that is at least 100 years old, and you probably either buy it because you fell in love with it or acquired it as an inheritance from a relative or a dear one. Either way, we have all stumbled across antiques one way or another; usually, we keep them stored in a storage room or a closet undisplayed because we simply can’t figure out how to make use of them. Antiques are unique and hard to blend into modern settings; however, decorating a modern area with them is not impossible. Here are 7 ways you can use antiques to add an artistic touch to your home.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Wallpaper*

Rich Mnisi’s furniture is ‘designed for the human body’

‘When I design, I do it from a personal place. But in terms of describing what I do, I would probably settle with “artist”, because it has fewer limitations and I enjoy working in multiple disciplines,’ says South African designer Rich Mnisi. Best known for the eponymous fashion brand he founded in 2015, as well as his photography practice and social advocacy platform Thoughts, Mnisi has since expanded his work to furniture design. A series of much-lauded pieces, shown as part of group exhibitions at Cape Town’s Southern Guild gallery, have culminated in a highly anticipated solo show, ‘Nyoka’ (2 October 2021 – 4 February 2022).
INTERIOR DESIGN
archiproducts.com

Contract Furniture Designed by Steffen Kehrle for Brunner

01/10/2021 - Brunner presents Nate, the collection for contract spaces by the German designer Steffen Kehrle. Composed of seats and tables made of wood and recycled plastic, the series expands this year with a new tubular steel structure. Nate combines high-tech craftsmanship, sustainability, industrialization and formal research. 'Something contemporary, top...
INTERIOR DESIGN
KHOU

Furniture designed for your space, and delivered without delay

HOUSTON — livingdesignsfurniture.com. Through this weekend only, (08/29/21) get up to 50 percent off clearance furniture purchases at Living Designs Furniture while supplies last. Visit their all-new showroom at 4619 Navigation Boulevard, or check out their photos on Instagram: @livingdesignsfurniture. You can also give them a call at 713-921-5098. This...
HOUSTON, TX
Dezeen

Fold Oslo designers look to the future of furniture in Ny Normal exhibition

In the context of the coronavirus pandemic and the environmental crisis, six Oslo-based designers present furniture designs that anticipate a more positive future. Ny Normal is an exhibition of new works from Fold Oslo, a collective made up of designers Vilde Hagelund, Sovei Giæver, Anna Maria Øfstedal Eng, Poppy Lawman, Tobias Berg and Kathrine Hovind.
NORMAL, IL
Fast Company

3 ways to design a more successful hybrid workplace

Ever since the first office building opened in London in 1726, employees have had a love-hate relationship with the workplace. As much about camaraderie and collaboration as drudgery and distraction, the office plays an outsized role in many people’s lives. After all, most people spend more time at the office than anywhere else. But with tens of millions of workers worldwide on an extended hiatus from office life, with little visibility into when they will return and in what capacity, the office is having an identity crisis. If the office is no longer that “place you go to work every day,” then what is it and what will it become?
archiproducts.com

Framery Solves Hybrid Work Model Needs

06/10/2021 - On occasion of NeoCon, Framery presents the new Framery One, the world’s first digitally connected phone booth. The futureproof pod will be on display at Framery’s booth, #7-7078, at The Merchandise Mart in Chicago. “With a majority of companies across the world adopting the hybrid work model, it...
TECHNOLOGY
yankodesign.com

Furniture meets vacuum cleaner with this bagless design that hides in a cork sidetable

Make way for this cork-body vacuum cleaner – a fascinating concept that conceives a vacuum cleaner in a sustainable form factor that can double as furniture after use. The market is flooded with corded, cordless, bagged, and bagless vacuum cleaners. These are now stylish for modern interiors, absolutely noiseless, and of course, don’t leave behind trash to clean. But unfortunately, after using all of them need to be stacked in the corner for they wouldn’t play out for any other purpose. This conceptual appliance emphasizes the proposition of reuse. When not being used for its intended purpose of cleaning, the entire contraption can retire into a cylindrical body which then functions as furniture.
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

Innovative Multifunctional Furniture designs that are an essential part of every sized home setup!

There’s just something about a multifunctional piece of furniture that ticks all the checkboxes for me! Imagine a product that’s been designed to work as a clothing rack and a treadmill?! Or a side table that transforms into a chair! Space-saving goals much? That’s the magic of a multifunctional furniture design. It looks like a single product, but functions as more than one! They’re a smart option for our modern urban homes, which tend to be pretty cramped, hence adding multiple bulky and cumbersome furniture designs to them isn’t really an option. But multifunctional pieces that serve a variety of purposes, and solve a bunch of unique problems can be a lifesaver in such situations. And, we’ve curated a whole bunch of such super cool designs for you! From a multifunctional desk that features work and entertainment modules to a cat chair that doubles up as a coffee table – these intriguing multifunctional pieces are what your millennial homes need!
INTERIOR DESIGN
wfxb.com

The Most Clever Use of a Noodle!

In this week’s Thursday Tips on Carolina A.M., we found solutions to buttering popcorn, Swiffering without refills, filling a bucket and getting started with herbs!. Use a straw to butter your popcorn. Here’s a way to get your whole bucket of popcorn buttered, not just the top. This tip made Fox News. In this video she uses a plastic straw in to the middle then puts the bucket under a butter dispenser. It takes a minute to line it up but once you do, you are good to go!
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

Still Working from the Coffee Table? These Ladder Desks Are Your Must-Have Space-Saving Upgrade

If you’re fortunate enough to be able to work from home during the pandemic, you’ve probably realized the importance of investing in a quality desk and chair setup. Sitting on the couch or in bed may be comfortable in the short term, but not only is it not conducive to productivity, but it’ll also cause back and neck pains down the line. One factor that may have kept you from buying a desk is space. If you live in a small apartment, where can you possibly place a desk? One of the best solutions is to invest in a ladder desk....
HOME & GARDEN
KHQ Right Now

Runge Furniture - Fall Home Design Guide 2021

For 75 years, Runge Furniture has really been a part of the fabric of the community in Coeur d'Alene. It's a family owned business, spanning three generations. They have a small town feel, but a huge selection. Bottom line, Runge is all about products, people and price.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Fast Company

Human centric design for a more collaborative future

There are countless predictions on what high-tech tool is going to change our lives next. But Logitech Chief Information Officer, Massimo Rapparini, says no matter which product takes center stage, there is one important element that cannot be ignored. Rapparini joins Fast Company‘s Innovation Festival to explain why.
DESIGN
Post-Bulletin

Furniture made with antlers? Creator honored at design conference

When Joseph and Laurel Lake moved from Wyoming to Rochester about two years ago, they dragged a huge pile of antlers with them. Joseph Lake, a longtime metal fabricator, loved hiking and searching for the naturally shed antlers of deer, elk and moose. However, the accumulated stack of pieces was taking up a lot of space in the Lakes’ new home.
ROCHESTER, MN
The Hollywood Reporter

Shopping: Our Place’s Multi-Tasking Always Pan Is On Sale Again (But Not for Long)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. You don’t need to be a Michelin-starred chef or a starry host of a quarantine cooking show to appreciate a great piece of cookware, and Our Place’s multi-tasking Always Pan is one of them. Recently spotted in Cameron Diaz’s kitchen, the ‘grammable ceramic pan has also been name-checked by Oprah and Paris Hilton, but it’s a best-seller for many other reasons: It can boil, braise, fry, sauté, sear and steam, and its efficient design makes it a great space-saving option for...
SHOPPING
mchenrytimes.com

One design firm - architect license is set to lapse in ZIP Code 60156 during 2021

At least one design firm - architect license is set to lapse in ZIP Code 60156 during 2021, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses will lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business...
ECONOMY
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
andersonuniversity.edu

Interior Design Graduate a Designer at Top Taiwanese Firm

Since moving to Taiwan in 2019, Sarah Clabo has adjusted to thinking metric and learning Chinese. But she says those adjustments have been a fun challenge. Sarah Clabo, a 2019 graduate of the Anderson University School of Interior Design, works for SED-IA Design in Taipei, Taiwan. Since she moved to...
ANDERSON, SC

