The clever trick one firm is using to design furniture for the hybrid work era
If the cubicle symbolized the mid-century office, and the open floor plan defined the early 2000s, what will the hybrid work era look like?. For the husband-and-wife duo behind industrial design studio Mike & Maaike, the answer involves round edges—and flexible everything. Launching today at Chicago’s famed NeoCon trade show, the furniture collection has been dubbed Haven and offers a glimpse into what our offices may look like in the near future. Hint: informal collaboration is high on the list.www.fastcompany.com
