The clever trick one firm is using to design furniture for the hybrid work era

Ever since the first office building opened in London in 1726, employees have had a love-hate relationship with the workplace. As much about camaraderie and collaboration as drudgery and distraction, the office plays an outsized role in many people’s lives. After all, most people spend more time at the office than anywhere else. But with tens of millions of workers worldwide on an extended hiatus from office life, with little visibility into when they will return and in what capacity, the office is having an identity crisis. If the office is no longer that “place you go to work every day,” then what is it and what will it become?

2 DAYS AGO