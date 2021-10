For the first time, the U.S. Government has gotten a court order against an Animal Welfare Act licensed breeder. That breeder is from southern Iowa. In federal court this week, a temporary restraining order was placed against Daniel Gingerich, who has a dog breeding business in rural Seymour, Iowa. The order was put in place based on, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, "claims that he is placing the health of hundreds of dogs in serious danger in violation of the Animal Welfare Act (AWA)." The dog above is one of those alleged to be owned by Gingerich.

ANIMALS ・ 5 DAYS AGO