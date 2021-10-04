CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota storm’s softball-sized hail pummeled crops, decimated wildlife

By Mikkel Pates
Pine And Lakes News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONDE, South Dakota — The storm on Aug. 28, 2021, changed everything for Bryan and Bryce Sombke’s wildlife and hunting farm operation east of Aberdeen, South Dakota. Their Coteau View Hunts and Kennels was dead center for a hail storm that brought baseball-sized hail across northeast South Dakota. The worst of the baseball-sized hail went in a 2½-mile wide swath through northern South Dakota — from south of Ipswich to Summit.

