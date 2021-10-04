The next step for electric cars is to make them part of the grid
The number of electric vehicles in the U.S. more than tripled between 2016 and 2020—from 300,000 to 1.1 million—and by 2030, there may be more than 18 million EVs on the road. It’s a challenge for electric utilities because of the new demand as each vehicle plugs in to charge. It’s also an opportunity, since millions of cars can also help store power like a collective battery, sending it back to the grid when it’s needed. But the grid wasn’t designed to accommodate cars.www.fastcompany.com
Comments / 0