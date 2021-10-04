The next step for electric cars is to make them part of the grid

This All-New, All-Electric Mercedes Is the Sleekest on the Road. What was once characterized as a movement built by zealous environmentalists, the electric vehicle market has become one of the fastest-growing industries in the world. While big-name brands like Audi and Jaguar have entered the equation with their own all-electric models, no other introduction has garnered quite as much attention as the recent unveiling of the all-new, all-electric 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS. With one of the most efficient batteries on the market and a plethora of eye-popping new design elements and technology, the EQS has the potential to revolutionize the way luxury, and economy interact. Here’s seven things we love about this luxe, eco-friendly vehicle. Electric 2022 Mercedes Benz.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO