The Spark Release Four Players, Plus Another Piece Of Their Coaching Staff
Free-agent season is back in full swing in the Overwatch League and with it comes the inevitable roster moves for the Hangzhou Spark. Late Sunday evening, the team announced that they would be parting ways with five members of the organization including assistant coach Congshan “U4” Chen and fan-favourite DPS player Min-soo “SeoMinSoo” Seo. This announcement now numbers the Spark’s 2021 releases at seven out of the original twelve players the team committed to for the 2021 season.thegamehaus.com
