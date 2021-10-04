The Spark Release Four Players, Plus Another Piece Of Their Coaching Staff

There may not be a more controversial moment in recent NBA history than LeBron James’ decision to leave his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers. The King’s highly publicized 2010 free agency was scrutinized to a degree that has not been seen again since Kevin Durant’s free agency in 2016. It became a media spectacle, with James’ agreeing to take part in an ESPN special called “The Decision” in which he announced his decision to sign with the Miami Heat. It was a perfect illustration of everything free agency was capable of being from a media perspective. While some might have ultimately disagreed with James’ decision to relocate to South Beach and the way he went about announcing it, it brought attention to the league and shifted the balance of power among NBA teams in an incredibly consequential way, as the Heat went on to win two championships.

NBA ・ 20 HOURS AGO