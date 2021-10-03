CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Poland: police confiscate journalist's computer equipment

By VANESSA GERA - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 6 days ago

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Police in Poland have confiscated the computer equipment of a journalist working for a leading newspaper that has carried out investigations of the country’s right-wing government. The raid on Saturday comes as critics of the government accuse it of seeking to erode media freedom, with the newspaper’s editors saying it believes the authorities are trying to intimidate its reporters. Warsaw police said offensive messages containing threats had been sent to Polish lawmakers, and that those messages were then traced to an IP address that led to that of a “little-known local journalist.”

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
informnny.com

Danish police confiscate luxury sports car caught speeding

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish police have confiscated a high-performance luxury car after its new owner was caught speeding as he drove it home from Germany to Norway, a northern Danish newspaper reported Friday. The man, an Iraqi citizen resident in Norway who was not identified, was registered Thursday as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Gabby Petito's Death Confirmed, Manner of Death Released by FBI

Authorities released a major update about Gabby Petito's case on Tuesday. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have confirmed that they are those of Petito. According to CNN, Petito's death has been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Petito disappeared after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Police are currently searching for Laundrie, who went missing amid the investigation into Petito's disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Computer#Warsaw#Ap#Polish
WashingtonExaminer

Taliban commander charged with killing three US Army soldiers

A former top Taliban military commander who was previously charged with the kidnapping of a New York Times journalist was hit with fresh charges accusing him of a host of terrorism-related offenses including helping shoot down an American helicopter and leading a deadly attack on a U.S. military convoy in Afghanistan which killed three U.S. Army soldiers.
MILITARY
The Independent

‘He’s a rabid animal’: Florida police tell residents to shoot ex-marine on the run after killing officer

Police in Florida have told residents to shoot a former US marine who is on the run after allegedly killing a sheriffs’ deputy during a traffic stop.Bill Leeper, the sheriff of Nassau County in Florida, described suspect Patrick McDowell as a “rabid animal” and warned residents to “blow him out the door” if he tried to break into their house.On Monday morning his department raised the reward for information leading to McDowell’s capture to $54,000 after deputy Joshua Moyers died of his wounds on Sunday afternoon.Mr Leeper said: “If you’re in a home, and he breaks in your home and...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Hong Kong police make largest smuggling bust worth $26.9M

Hong Kong authorities on Thursday said they have made their largest bust of a smuggling case, seizing goods including endangered species worth an estimated $26.9 million. The government said the smuggling ring operated using speedboats and that four trucks were also impounded in the raid. It said a 34-year-old man was arrested in the operation that began in June and more details were set to be released. A statement said the customs department and the marine police small boat division descended on the smugglers who were operating in the city's New Territories close to mainland China on Sept. 23. “This is the largest smuggling case among all forms of smuggling by air, sea and land detected by Customs on record in terms of the seizure value,” the government said. The semi-autonomous southern Chinese city has a high demand for luxury items along with abundant air and sea links to world markets.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Europe
Telegraph

Madeleine McCann: Prosecutors '100pc certain' they have killer in custody

Prosecutors investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann say they are 100 per cent certain she was murdered by a sex offender they already hold in custody. The German authorities say they have the evidence to charge convicted sex offender Christian Brueckner and hope to conclude their investigation next year. Hans...
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese state media chief threatens air strike on US troops reported to be in Taiwan

After a report from the Wall Street Journal on Thursday claimed U.S. troops have been training troops in Taiwan for the past year, the editor-in-chief of the Chinese state-run Global Times said those U.S. troops should reveal their location and see whether they will be attacked and “eliminated” with a “targeted air strike” by China’s military.
MILITARY
buzzfeednews.com

The DOJ Is Investigating Americans For War Crimes Allegedly Committed While Fighting With Far-Right Extremists In Ukraine

KYIV — One chilly day in February, Craig Lang, a former US Army soldier wanted for allegedly killing a married couple in Florida, pleaded with three stern-faced judges in a Kyiv courtroom to allow him to stay in Ukraine. He first came in 2015 to fight with a far-right paramilitary unit, defending the country from Russia-backed forces. And he believed that if he were extradited back to the US, he could face war crimes charges.
FOREIGN POLICY
dailynewsen.com

Happed in Excavators: The 'Wild West' Taliban is returned to Afghanistan

It is not that in Afghanistan there was no death penalty under the previous government. Only that, now that the Taliban have returned to power, the executions return to the public squares and with the same brutality with which they horrified the world more than two decades ago. Between acting Comedously not to scare those who move timidly between scenarios to recognize them, and to terrorize their own to give an example and remember Afghans who commands now, the Taliban are choosing, without a doubt, the two.
WORLD
kiss951.com

FBI Always Warns Us To Stop Clicking

We used to tip off scammers by letting the community know what they were up to but now FBI gives us a list of red flags to look out for because scammers switch up how they do things if they read the same news we do. Here’s the deal, if you’ve been scammed once, it’s likely you’ll be scammed a second or third time. When they call us their pitches sound legit and even the romantic scams seem real. Many scammers prey on people that support non-profits because we post it online. Our FBI Charlotte office is launching a new public awareness message, “Scams change, red flags don’t.” No matter what type of story you hear via email, text, phone, social media, by mail or in person; scams change. We all need to be a detective regarding what we click and where we click it.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Independent

Saudi agents who killed dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi  received US paramilitary training, says report

Four of the Saudi operatives who murdered dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi reportedly received paramilitary training in the US under a contract approved by the State Department.The 59-year-old, who had angered Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with his criticism of the kingdom, was murdered in October 2018, after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. His body has never been recovered, and Western intelligence services believe it was dismembered.The prince, commonly known as MBS, has always denied any involvement in the writer and broadcaster’s death, though earlier this year the Biden administration released an intelligence report saying he knew about...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy