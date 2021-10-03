CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montreal plane in crash carrying marriage proposal banner

 5 days ago

MONTREAL (AP) — Canadian authorities say a small plane crashed on an island near Old Montreal while towing a marriage proposal banner, killing a passenger and injuring the pilot. Canada’s Transportation Safety Board says the aircraft was pulling a banner that read “Will you marry me” when it went down Saturday evening. The pilot remained hospitalized Sunday night. Police have not released details about the victims except to say that they are believed to have been the plane’s only two occupants. Montreal police say the crash was reported at roughly 6 p.m. at Park Dieppe near the Concorde Bridge of Montreal’s Ile Sainte-Hélène, not far from where a music festival was taking place.

