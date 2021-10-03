Montreal plane in crash carrying marriage proposal banner

Rescue teams are searching the water off the coast of Southern California after a small plane reportedly crashed.Emergency services were combing the waters after the plane reportedly went down six miles off the coast of Carlsbad, according to FOX5.Oceanside Police Department said its Harbor Unit was out on the water around 30 miles north of San Diego to search for anyone in need of help, along with ground units to be stationed near the beach.The Federal Aviation Administration says it has not yet been able to confirm any plane crash in the area.News channel helicopter video shows emergency vehicles lined up along the coast road, with rescue boats on the water and a US Coast Guard helicopter in the air.But there was no obvious sign of any plane down in the water.There is no immediate information on any injuries in the incident. Read More Cori Bush reveals she had an abortion after being raped as a teenagerBelarus blocks news site after deaths of dissident, KGBNeighbour blasts racial slurs at Black family, police do nothing

ACCIDENTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO