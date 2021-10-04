Men and women handled the COVID-19 lockdowns differently

Researchers in Vienna looked at mobile phone data from 1.2 milllion Austrians from between February and June 2020. They found in general, people made fewer, but longer phone calls right after lockdown started, and phone calls involving women lasted significantly longer. After the first lockdown was announced in Austria, women calling other women had calls 1.5 times longer than before the pandemic began, and phone calls from men to women lasted nearly twice as long. The researchers also found that pre-existing social differences between men and women were amplified during the lockdown, with women going out far less than men. The data also showed that men visited a large recreational area and shopping mall during lockdown more often than women did. In addition, once lockdown restrictions were lifted, men returned to their pre-pandemic lives and behavior patterns more quickly than women did. Study co-author Stefan Thurner adds, “We are providing concrete information for policymakers which can either be used for planning in an acute crisis, or flow into a more targeted health planning, or could even lead to considerations on how to achieve a more gender-equitable society. (Daily Mail)