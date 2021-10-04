CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Men and women handled the COVID-19 lockdowns differently

By joeym
WTAX
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers in Vienna looked at mobile phone data from 1.2 milllion Austrians from between February and June 2020. They found in general, people made fewer, but longer phone calls right after lockdown started, and phone calls involving women lasted significantly longer. After the first lockdown was announced in Austria, women calling other women had calls 1.5 times longer than before the pandemic began, and phone calls from men to women lasted nearly twice as long. The researchers also found that pre-existing social differences between men and women were amplified during the lockdown, with women going out far less than men. The data also showed that men visited a large recreational area and shopping mall during lockdown more often than women did. In addition, once lockdown restrictions were lifted, men returned to their pre-pandemic lives and behavior patterns more quickly than women did. Study co-author Stefan Thurner adds, “We are providing concrete information for policymakers which can either be used for planning in an acute crisis, or flow into a more targeted health planning, or could even lead to considerations on how to achieve a more gender-equitable society. (Daily Mail)

wtax.com

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

Norway reveals why COVID-19 and the flu are really different

There are a number of social media claims circulating that suggest Norway has reclassified COVID-19 as the same disease as the flu. But this does not appear to be the case. The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH/FHI) told Newsweek that the claims are untrue. In fact, the institute said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phys.org

During covid lockdown, women make longer phone calls while men go out more likely

In a crisis, women make significantly longer phone calls and adhere more closely to governmental measures than men; men are less willing to have their mobility restricted and return to normal more quickly than women. Researchers at the Complexity Science Hub Vienna (CSH) found cliché-sounding behavioral patterns like these in data from the first coronavirus lockdown in spring 2020.
CELL PHONES
EurekAlert

Differential effects of UK COVID-19 lockdowns tracked across social groups

As the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded in the UK, the virus and its related lockdown measures had unequal and varying impacts on people’s income, time use, and subjective well-being based on their gender, ethnicity and educational level, according to a new study of around 51,000 UK adults. The study is published this week in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Muzhi Zhou of the University of Oxford, UK, and colleagues.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lockdowns#Covid 19#Austrians#Daily Mail
Watauga Democrat

Women’s Health and COVID-19

While I recognize the controversy surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination and truly struggled with leaping into this article with said topics as a focus, I feel it is my obligation to the health status of our community to speak out. First and foremost, my words are not intended to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

The Pandemic 15: The Rise in Obesity and Depression During the COVID-19 Lockdown

The COVID-19 pandemic began with overwhelming uncertainty for much of the general population. The bustle of early-morning commutes turned to empty streets and closed businesses. The government-imposed lockdowns have led to major lifestyle changes for individuals around the world. With the high risk for disease transmissibility in social settings, regulatory bodies had instructed citizens to stay indoors and practice social distancing. Following a rapid shift to virtual jobs, trips to the workplace had quickly turned into frequent trips to the fridge.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

COVID-19 lockdowns in UK 'deepened social inequality'

Lockdown measures resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic have changed people’s lives. Different social groups felt these changes disproportionately. Future research is necessary to determine if, how, and why these social inequalities continue to persist. The United Kingdom officially announced its first lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 23,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
New York Post

Clown shortage reported in Northern Ireland amid COVID-19 lockdown

It may seem like the COVID-19 pandemic has revealed many clowns, but Northern Ireland circuses are actually experiencing a shortage of performers that’s no laughing matter, one expert says. David Duffy, co-owner of Duffy’s Circus in Northern Ireland, told the BBC his business is in dire need of clowns because...
WORLD
Wbaltv.com

COVID-19 booster shot versus third dose: What's the difference?

An advisory panel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has endorsed giving booster doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to people 65 and older, long-term care facility residents and certain people with underlying conditions. It comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the boosters in people ages...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Medscape News

Admissions for Ketoacidosis in COVID-19 Differ by Diabetes Type

Emergency admissions for diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) rose during the COVID-19 pandemic among people with type 2 diabetes and those without a prior diabetes diagnosis, but at the same time dropped among those with type 1 diabetes, new UK data suggest. "The prompt recognition of new-onset diabetes and the features of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NJ Spotlight

How parents differ over COVID-19 vaccine for kids

Some parents worry about long-terms effects of COVID-19, others about lack of long-term vaccine studies. This weekend the CEO of Pfizer said the company plans to submit data within days to federal regulators for emergency use authorization of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11. Last week the drugmaker shared data showing the shot was both safe and effective in the age group.
KIDS
outbreaknewstoday.com

Canada COVID-19: CMA calls for lockdowns in Alberta and Saskatchewan

The Canadian Medical Association (CMA) is calling for “circuit breakers”, or mini-lockdowns in some western provinces, saying the health systems are “breaking down”. In a statement from CMA President, Dr. Katharine Smart today:. We are now witnessing an unprecedented health care crisis in Alberta and Saskatchewan – and patients and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Women's COVID-19 antibody levels top men's after 2nd Pfizer shot, study finds

Six months after a second dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, men had substantially lower levels of neutralizing antibodies than women in a study published Oct. 6 in The New England Journal of Medicine. The study included 4,868 healthcare workers vaccinated with two doses of a Pfizer vaccine in Israel....
SCIENCE
Daily Jeffersonian

The difference between COVID-19 tests, and which one you should take

Your child was exposed to COVID-19 and you're trying to get them back into the classroom. You bought tickets to a concert coming up, or you have a long-awaited international trip with family or friends. Or maybe you aren't vaccinated but your employer is now asking for weekly COVID-19 tests results.
CINCINNATI, OH
Upworthy

Her Baby Had A Secret. She Learned It On The Day She Died.

Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect, affecting 1 in 110 babies. Many of them don't show up on an ultrasound. Pulse ox screening could help doctors discover and repair heart defects before they turn deadly. Sounds like a good idea to me. Warning: This is the tragic story of a baby who died. It includes an image of her shortly before her death.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy