The Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale, the first event of its kind to be held in Saudi Arabia, has released a partial list of participating artists,The Art Newspaper reports. Among the international artists named are Saudi installation artist Manal Al Dowayan, Irish digital sculptor John Gerrard, Kuwaiti intermedia artist Monira Al-Qadiri, and Chinese printmaker and installation artist Xu Bing. Saudi talent will be attendant in full force at the biennial as well, with Land artist Zahrah Alghamdi, calligrapher Lulwah Al-Homoud, and tile artist Dana Awartani among those taking part. Also on display witll be Tunisian artist Nadia Kaabi–Linke’s Ithra Art Prize–winning work, a large-scale installation commenting on the economic effect of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

VISUAL ART ・ 14 DAYS AGO