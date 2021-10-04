CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

JSO: 1 killed in crash on Hart Expressway

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BEqtG_0cGPMrtv00
Generic Police lights

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following a crash Sunday night on the Hart Expressway, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 11 p.m., officers were alerted to the crash that happened eastbound on the Hart Expressway exit ramp about a half mile west of Beach Boulevard, after a passerby saw a white F250 work truck against the guardrail.

CORONAVIRUS: Johnson & Johnson to ask regulators this week to authorize booster, report says

The driver was already dead when they arrived.

According to JSO’s initial investigation, the driver’s work truck hit the center guardrail multiple times, throwing the man “halfway out of the vehicle.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Family offers $7000 for information on missing man in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — The family of 51-year-old Eric Akridge is offering a $7000 reward for information leading to his location. Akridge is a white male with short hair last since in the Keystone Heights area on the 7800 block of S.R. 21. Anyone with information is asked to call First Coast Crimestoppers at **TIPS(8477) or Detective Cassani at 904-264-6512.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Patrick McDowell: State seeking the death penalty for man accused of killing Deputy Joshua Moyers

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The state said on Friday it will seek the death penalty against the man accused of killing Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Joshua Moyers. A Nassau County grand jury returned an indictment for Patrick McDowell, 35, on charges of first-degree murder, injuring or killing a police dog and eight counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, according to a news release from State Attorney Melissa Nelson’s office.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Louisiana toddler found dead in car at Shreveport mobile home park

SHREVEPORT, La. — A Louisiana toddler was found dead in the back seat of a vehicle Thursday at a mobile home park in Shreveport, authorities said. According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, 1-year-old Joseph Everett was left in the parked vehicle for several hours at the Forest Estate mobile home park, KTBS reported. Everett was found shortly after 3 p.m. CDT and was pronounced dead 10 minutes later, the television station reported.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, FL
Accidents
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Traffic
Jacksonville, FL
Coronavirus
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida Accidents
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
Action News Jax

Maryland senior housing shooting kills 2; suspect held

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — (AP) — Two staff members were fatally shot Friday at a Maryland apartment complex for seniors just outside of Washington, D.C., and a suspect was taken into custody, police said. The shooting happened shortly after 9 a.m. at Gateway Village in Capitol Heights, Prince George’s County...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Jso#Cox Media Group
Action News Jax

Florida airports experience delays due to weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Airports across Florida are experiencing delays due to inclement weather conditions. Tampa International Airport issued the following travel advisory:. “TPA is continuing to experience flight delays at this time as a result of an FAA-imposed air traffic management program in response to bad weather to the north. This issue is impacting all Florida airports. As always, please check with your airline for flight updates.”
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
67K+
Followers
68K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy