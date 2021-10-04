JSO: 1 killed in crash on Hart Expressway

Generic Police lights

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following a crash Sunday night on the Hart Expressway, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 11 p.m., officers were alerted to the crash that happened eastbound on the Hart Expressway exit ramp about a half mile west of Beach Boulevard, after a passerby saw a white F250 work truck against the guardrail.

The driver was already dead when they arrived.

According to JSO’s initial investigation, the driver’s work truck hit the center guardrail multiple times, throwing the man “halfway out of the vehicle.”

