CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walton County, FL

Flash Flood Warning issued for Walton by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-04 12:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-04 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Walton The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Walton County in the panhandle of Florida * Until 600 PM CDT Monday. * At 1150 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency Management. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Santa Rosa Beach, Four Mile Village, Sandestin, Gulf Pines and Miramar Beach. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-09 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-09 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Virginia Beach BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT SATURDAY THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Beach Hazards Statement, large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents are expected. For the Coastal Flood Statement, one to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Virginia Beach. * WHEN...For the Beach Hazards Statement, from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. For the Coastal Flood Statement, from Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Breaking waves of 4 to 5 feet will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest tidal departures are expected with the high tide on Sunday. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 2.6 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/10 PM 3.8 0.9 0.7 3 NONE 09/11 AM 4.7 1.8 0.9 3-4 NONE 09/11 PM 4.1 1.2 1.1 4 NONE 10/12 PM 5.0 2.1 1.3 3-4 MINOR 11/12 AM 4.1 1.2 1.3 2 NONE 11/01 PM 4.4 1.5 0.9 2 NONE SEWELLS POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/11 PM 3.7 0.9 0.8 2 NONE 09/12 PM 4.5 1.7 1.1 3 MINOR 10/12 AM 4.2 1.4 1.5 3-4 NONE 10/01 PM 4.9 2.1 1.6 2-3 MINOR 11/01 AM 4.1 1.3 1.5 2 NONE 11/02 PM 4.3 1.5 1.1 2 NONE
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-09 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Benton; Jasper; Lake; Newton; Porter DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT /11 AM EDT/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east central, north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BENTON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for McDowell by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 21:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. You may also report severe weather by posting your report to the Charleston West Virginia National Weather Service Facebook Page, or by using the Twitter Hashtag, NWSRLX. Target Area: McDowell FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL BUCHANAN AND SOUTHWESTERN MCDOWELL COUNTIES At 905 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bradshaw and Jolo. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Clay, Roane by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 21:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause elevated levels on small creeks and streams, and ponding of water on highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage areas and low lying spots. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Calhoun; Clay; Roane A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Calhoun, southeastern Roane and northern Clay Counties through 1015 PM EDT At 946 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Amma, or 10 miles northwest of Clay, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. Torrential rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Locations impacted include Big Otter, Arnoldsburg, Wallback, Amma, Nebo, Orma, Left Hand, Looneyville, Tariff, Ivydale, Procious and Chloe. This includes Interstate 79 between mile markers 22 and 44. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miramar Beach, FL
County
Walton County, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
City
Santa Rosa Beach, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
City
Sandestin, FL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sandusky by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 22:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sandusky THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL SANDUSKY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1030 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cabell, Mason, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 21:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cabell; Mason; Putnam FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL CABELL, SOUTHEASTERN MASON AND PUTNAM COUNTIES Flood waters are receding and heavy rain has ended. Please continue to heed any remaining road closures.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for McDowell by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 21:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: McDowell FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 945 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL BUCHANAN AND SOUTHWESTERN MCDOWELL COUNTIES Any flooding that occurred has receded. Please continue to heed any road closures.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Buchanan by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 21:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Buchanan FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 945 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL BUCHANAN AND SOUTHWESTERN MCDOWELL COUNTIES Any flooding that occurred has receded. Please continue to heed any road closures.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Urban Areas#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Doppler#Emergency Management#Gulf Pines
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mahnomen, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 20:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-08 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mahnomen; Polk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN POLK AND NORTHERN MAHNOMEN COUNTIES At 859 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over northwestern White Earth Nation, or 39 miles north of Detroit Lakes, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mahnomen, Island Lake in Mahnomen County, Bejou, Beaulieu, Mahkonce, Lengby and northern White Earth Nation. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MAHNOMEN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mahnomen, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 20:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-08 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mahnomen; Polk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN POLK AND NORTHERN MAHNOMEN COUNTIES At 859 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over northwestern White Earth Nation, or 39 miles north of Detroit Lakes, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mahnomen, Island Lake in Mahnomen County, Bejou, Beaulieu, Mahkonce, Lengby and northern White Earth Nation. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MAHNOMEN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Sandusky by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 21:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Sandusky A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Sandusky County through 1030 PM EDT At 940 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Fremont, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fremont, Ballville, Vickery and Stony Prairie. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sandusky by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 22:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sandusky THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL SANDUSKY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1030 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sandusky by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 22:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sandusky A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL SANDUSKY COUNTY At 1008 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fremont, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated with public reports. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Locations impacted include Fremont, Vickery and Stony Prairie. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sandusky by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 21:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sandusky The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Sandusky County in northwestern Ohio * Until 1030 PM EDT. * At 954 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fremont, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. * Locations impacted include Fremont, Ballville, Vickery and Stony Prairie. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sandusky by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 22:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sandusky A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL SANDUSKY COUNTY At 1008 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fremont, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated with public reports. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Locations impacted include Fremont, Vickery and Stony Prairie. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Norman by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 21:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-08 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Norman A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Norman and southwestern Mahnomen Counties through 930 PM CDT At 858 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Faith, or 35 miles northwest of Detroit Lakes, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Faith around 915 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Waukon and Mahnomen. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
NORMAN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 20:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-08 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: East Polk A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Norman, southeastern Polk and northern Mahnomen Counties through 915 PM CDT At 841 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over northwestern White Earth Nation, or 41 miles north of Detroit Lakes, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Northwestern White Earth Nation around 845 PM CDT. Bejou and Mahnomen around 850 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Beaulieu and Island Lake in Mahnomen County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
POLK COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mahnomen, Norman by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 20:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-08 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Mahnomen; Norman A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Norman and southwestern Mahnomen Counties through 930 PM CDT At 858 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Faith, or 35 miles northwest of Detroit Lakes, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Faith around 915 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Waukon and Mahnomen. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
MAHNOMEN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Clay, Kanawha, Roane by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 21:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause elevated levels on small creeks and streams, and ponding of water on highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage areas and low lying spots. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Calhoun; Clay; Kanawha; Roane Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Calhoun, northeastern Kanawha, southern Roane and west central Clay Counties through 945 PM EDT At 912 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Clendenin to Pinch. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. Torrential rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Locations impacted include Clendenin, Pinch, Elkview, Amma, Glen, Left Hand, Looneyville, Tariff, Procious and Walton. This includes Interstate 79 between mile markers 8 and 31. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BOONE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-09 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-09 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Cheyenne Near critical to critical fire weather conditions are expected Saturday afternoon .The combination of dry fuels, relative humidity values in the upper teens, and west to southwest winds gusting up to 35 mph will produce near critical to critical fire weather conditions. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /1 PM CDT/ TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ SATURDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 027...041...042 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. * Timing...Noon MDT to 6 PM MDT. * Winds...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 16 percent. * Temperatures...In the mid 80s. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy