Flash Flood Warning issued for Walton by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-09 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-09 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Virginia Beach BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT SATURDAY THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Beach Hazards Statement, large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents are expected. For the Coastal Flood Statement, one to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Virginia Beach. * WHEN...For the Beach Hazards Statement, from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. For the Coastal Flood Statement, from Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Breaking waves of 4 to 5 feet will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest tidal departures are expected with the high tide on Sunday. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 2.6 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/10 PM 3.8 0.9 0.7 3 NONE 09/11 AM 4.7 1.8 0.9 3-4 NONE 09/11 PM 4.1 1.2 1.1 4 NONE 10/12 PM 5.0 2.1 1.3 3-4 MINOR 11/12 AM 4.1 1.2 1.3 2 NONE 11/01 PM 4.4 1.5 0.9 2 NONE SEWELLS POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/11 PM 3.7 0.9 0.8 2 NONE 09/12 PM 4.5 1.7 1.1 3 MINOR 10/12 AM 4.2 1.4 1.5 3-4 NONE 10/01 PM 4.9 2.1 1.6 2-3 MINOR 11/01 AM 4.1 1.3 1.5 2 NONE 11/02 PM 4.3 1.5 1.1 2 NONE

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 HOURS AGO