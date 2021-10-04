Flash Flood Warning issued for Walton by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-04 12:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-04 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Walton The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Walton County in the panhandle of Florida * Until 600 PM CDT Monday. * At 1150 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency Management. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Santa Rosa Beach, Four Mile Village, Sandestin, Gulf Pines and Miramar Beach. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATEDalerts.weather.gov
