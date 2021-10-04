MONDAY UPDATES: Missouri adds fewer than 800 new cases of COVID-19

(KMIZ)

The state health department reported on Monday fewer than 800 new cases of COVID-19.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services , PCR testing revealed 681 new cases of the virus. That's below the state's daily average of 1,008 cases for that testing method.

Missouri State COVID-19 dashboard on Oct. 4.

At least 680,974 people in Missouri have tested positive for COVID-19 through the use of PCR testing.

Antigen testing found another 81 new probable cases of the virus. The additional cases pushed the total for that testing method to 144,144 cases.

The statewide positivity rate fell Monday from 8.8% on Sunday to 8.7%.

There were no new coronavirus-related deaths reported on Monday. Missouri has reported 11,524 total virus-related deaths since the pandemic started.

According to the state health department, 1,420 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19. Hospitals reported 252 of those patients are on ventilators.

More than 3.3 million Missourians have started the coronavirus vaccination process.

That's 53.9% of the state's population.

