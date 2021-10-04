United Supermarkets & Market Street to host job fair, offering on-site interviews

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — United Supermarket and Market Street are set to host the Texas Workforce Commission’s job fair on Tuesday, Oct. 5 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center, according to The United Family.

The United Family stated, there is a $250 sign-on bonus being offered to new employees and they can start shifts immediately, with both full-time and part-time positions available.

Individuals interested in job opportunities with the company can text “UNITEDJOBS” to 433-00 to apply or they can show up for “on-the-spot” interviews.

“Working for The United Family offers an abundance of opportunities for growth,” said Paul Evans, RVP for The United Family. “We really are looking for someone to join our family here. This isn’t just a job for now. Every position in the United Family provides an opportunity for a real career.”

In addition, The United Family said that all positions have access to benefits like grocery discounts, weekly pay, college saving opportunities, insurance options, and more.