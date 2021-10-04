CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warning shot from Trump to DeSantis?

By GARY FINEOUT
POLITICO
 4 days ago

Hello and welcome to Monday. Trump speaks — The Florida man who helped Gov. Ron DeSantis make it into the governor’s mansion made it clear that he will take him out. But it won’t come to that, right?. Assertion — Former President Donald Trump gave an interview with Yahoo Finance...

www.politico.com

Washington Post

How Trump’s repulsive new attack on the Jan. 6 probe could do lasting damage

It’s bad enough that Donald Trump has successfully required Republicans to maintain absolute fealty to the mythology that his conduct on Jan. 6 was beyond reproach. This will make a true national reckoning with that day far harder. But it gets worse: This could also make reforms to prevent a future Jan. 6 less likely, with terrible long-term consequences.
POTUS
Washington Post

How The Simpsons explains the GOP’s latest Trump defense

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1988, Columbia’s football team snapped a five-year, 44-game losing streak. The Lions triumphed 16-13 over Princeton, whose quarterback was future Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett. The big idea. Now Republicans are using the “Sideshow...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Person
Alcee Hastings
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Post

Trump granted hip-hop manager clemency but left him in prison, lawyers claim

The waning days of Donald Trump’s presidency saw a carnival of celebrities and those with personal connections to him jostling for clemency. Trump obliged many of them, granting pardons to rappers Kodak Black and Lil Wayne and longtime allies Stephen K. Bannon and Roger Stone. And then there was James...
POTUS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Will endorsement-happy Trump cost GOP the Senate?

BREAKING OVERNIGHT — A shouting match erupted on the Senate floor after the vote to delay the debt limit crisis for two months. Sens. JOHN THUNE (R-S.D.) and MITT ROMNEY (R-Utah) confronted Senate Majority Leader CHUCK SCHUMER after he lambasted Republicans in a floor speech immediately following the vote. They thought Schumer should have been more gracious after they threw him a small lifeline. (Though Romney voted to filibuster the extension.) Sen. JOE MANCHIN (D-W.Va.), appearing to sympathize with Republicans, put his head in his hands as he listened to Schumer’s tirade (scroll down for that image). Afterward, Sen. SUSAN COLLINS (R-Maine) chased the Democratic leader into the cloakroom to chew him out. Sen. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-S.C.) told Playbook it’s all sour grapes: “Listen, they kicked our ass and we have no one to blame but ourselves.” As for Schumer, a source who knows him well said, “He’s not gracious, he’s from Brooklyn!”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

Trump suggests Haitian migrants heading for US ‘probably have AIDS’

Former President Donald Trump suggested without evidence Thursday night that thousands of Haitian migrants who are reported to be heading for the US-Mexico border are afflicted by AIDS. “We have hundreds of thousands of people flowing in from Haiti,” Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity. “Haiti has a tremendous AIDS...
POTUS
POLITICO

Nikki Fried's flawed mask mandate defense

Hello and welcome to Friday. The opposition — Agriculture Commissioner — and Democratic candidate for governor — Nikki Fried has been fairly constant in her criticism of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ handling of the Covid-19 crisis. But her latest effort didn’t appear to go as planned. Pre-emptive move — Hours before...
POLITICS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Why McConnell backed down

HUNTER BIDEN showcased his art to about 200 people at Milk Studios in Hollywood, Calif., The Daily Mail’s Josh Boswell reports. Guests included “World Champion boxer SUGAR RAY LEONARD … Los Angeles Mayor ERIC GARCETTI” — President JOE BIDEN’s pick to be ambassador to India — “and the artist behind BARACK OBAMA’S iconic Hope poster.” Prices ranged between $75k and a half-million dollars. The White House has said that Hunter won’t know who the buyers of his art are — even though he’s talking with potential buyers face-to-face.
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

Florida Dems poised for shake-up in race for gov

Hello and welcome to Thursday. Coming soon — It appears inevitable that Florida’s race for governor — at least on the Democratic side — is about to undergo a change. Get to work — State Sen. Annette Taddeo, a Miami Democrat, announced that her political committee was hiring five different consulting firms that have done fundraising, advertising, direct mail and public affairs works for Democratic candidates across the nation. In a statement, Taddeo said that “this team is well prepared to guide an integrated message program that ensures we build Florida's winning coalition into electoral successes.”
FLORIDA STATE

