Congress & Courts

Debt limit debacle continues and Biden weighs in

By KATHERINE TULLY-MCMANUS
POLITICO
 4 days ago

SPOOKED BY INFRASTRUCTURE — As if Halloween wasn’t scary enough, top Democratic leaders on Capitol Hill are saying that Oct. 31 is their new target date for the two legislative packages that have caused headaches all summer and now into the fall. Is it a trick or a treat?. Senate...

Business Insider

Bernie Sanders refused to sign a statement condemning the protestors who harassed Sinema in the bathroom, report says

Bernie Sanders declined to join in condemning protestors who confronted Kyrsten Sinema in a bathroom, Axios reported. He wanted to include criticism of Sinema's political position in the statement, the report said. Tensions between Democrats are mounting over President Biden's stalled spending bills. Bernie Sanders refused to sign a statement...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Will endorsement-happy Trump cost GOP the Senate?

BREAKING OVERNIGHT — A shouting match erupted on the Senate floor after the vote to delay the debt limit crisis for two months. Sens. JOHN THUNE (R-S.D.) and MITT ROMNEY (R-Utah) confronted Senate Majority Leader CHUCK SCHUMER after he lambasted Republicans in a floor speech immediately following the vote. They thought Schumer should have been more gracious after they threw him a small lifeline. (Though Romney voted to filibuster the extension.) Sen. JOE MANCHIN (D-W.Va.), appearing to sympathize with Republicans, put his head in his hands as he listened to Schumer’s tirade (scroll down for that image). Afterward, Sen. SUSAN COLLINS (R-Maine) chased the Democratic leader into the cloakroom to chew him out. Sen. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-S.C.) told Playbook it’s all sour grapes: “Listen, they kicked our ass and we have no one to blame but ourselves.” As for Schumer, a source who knows him well said, “He’s not gracious, he’s from Brooklyn!”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Short debt-limit save heads to the House, interrupting recess

DEBT LIMIT DANCE — A two-month stopgap measure to raise the debt limit by $480 billion through Dec. 3 cleared the Senate on Thursday night and is headed for the House next week. Once cleared by both chambers, it will stave off uncharted economic catastrophe, but not for long. Thursday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

McAuliffe changes tune on Biden

Terry McAuliffe latched onto President Biden late this summer as he sought to boost his campaign for governor of Virginia. Now, with his race tightened, the Democrat admits the president is "unpopular" in the state. Why it matters: The off-year election in Virginia is often viewed as a national bellwether....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Roll Call Online

Biden pushes back on opposition to vaccine mandates

President Joe Biden made the case in a national address Thursday that vaccine mandates are essential for economic recovery and ending the pandemic, pushing back on concerns amid a culture war controversy. “I’ve tried everything in my power to get people vaccinated,” Biden said, naming lotteries, time off from work...
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

Big Biden health priority bumped from the spending bill

Editor's Note: POLITICO Pulse is a free version of POLITICO Pro Health Care's morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day's biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Biden gets another weak jobs report

Weak. That was the way several news outlets characterized the September jobs report released this morning. — The U.S. economy added 194,000 jobs last month. For perspective, August saw a gain of 366,000 jobs — which even then was touted as a meager total that fell short of economists’ expectations. September’s number is the lowest number since December 2020, when employers cut jobs.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

