Uber Eats has added an amusing new way to shop for your next meal. The Uber Eats mobile app lets users find restaurants by typing in an emoji instead of written text. The app will then match their pickup maps based on the food emoji plugged in by the customer. The map will present restaurant options relative to the user's location and requires users to pick emojis that clarify what type of meal they're searching for. For example, a sushi roll or hamburger emoji clearly identities the user's desired food and permits the app to locate its nearest restaurants.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO