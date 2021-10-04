Courting change
The Supreme Court starts its annual term this week at a hugely fraught moment for the court and the country, and with public confidence in the court’s integrity near a historic low. This is the term when the new majority must lay its cards down in a series of blockbuster cases and reveal where they are willing to take the country. Three experts — journalist Emily Bazelon, political commentator Jen Rubin and legal scholar Steve Vladeck — join host Harry Litman to break down the law and politics of this extraordinary moment in the court’s history.www.mynews13.com
Comments / 0