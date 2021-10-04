PSL weekend talking points: Kaizer Chiefs get lucky, Orlando Pirates misfiring, Mamelodi Sundowns soaring

The Buccaneers, potential title challenges, are seven points behind the Brazilians in sixth spot while Amakhosi are 12th, 10 points off the summit. The weekend's action was the last before the international break, during which time Bafana Bafana will take on Ethiopia in Addis Ababa and in Johannesburg on October 9 and October 12, respectively. Goal takes a look at five of the key happenings from the past weekend.