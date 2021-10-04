CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

PSL weekend talking points: Kaizer Chiefs get lucky, Orlando Pirates misfiring, Mamelodi Sundowns soaring

By Anthony McLennan
goal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Buccaneers, potential title challenges, are seven points behind the Brazilians in sixth spot while Amakhosi are 12th, 10 points off the summit. The weekend's action was the last before the international break, during which time Bafana Bafana will take on Ethiopia in Addis Ababa and in Johannesburg on October 9 and October 12, respectively. Goal takes a look at five of the key happenings from the past weekend.

www.goal.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Kaizer Chiefs are a sleeping snake - AmaZulu FC captain Makhaula warns

The 2020/21 PSL Midfielder of the Season also opened up about captaining the KwaZulu-Natal giants. AmaZulu FC captain Makhehleni Makhaula says they cannot afford to underestimate Kaizer Chiefs ahead of their clash in the PSL on Saturday. Chiefs have endured a poor start to the current season having been eliminated...
SOCCER
goal.com

How Kaizer Chiefs could start against Marumo Gallants

GOALKEEPER - Itumeleng Khune. The four-time PSL Goalkeeper of the Season could be recalled to the starting line-up with Brandon Petersen and Bruce Bvuma having underperformed this season. RIGHT-BACK - Reeve Frosler. The 2016/17 PSL title-winning full-back is likely to be among the changes that coach Stuart Baxter could make...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Shalulile bags brace as Sundowns punish Pirates

A second half brace by Peter Shalulile inspired Mamelodi Sundowns to a 2-0 victory over Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Terrence Dzvukamanja and Deon Hotto was named in Pirates' starting lineup in place of Ntsako Makhubela and Kabelo Dlamini, while Sundowns made one change as Thabiso Kutumela came in for Gaston Sirino.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benni Mccarthy
Person
Thabiso Kutumela
Person
Keagan Dolly
Person
Peter Shalulile
goal.com

How Mamelodi Sundowns could start against Orlando Pirates

GOALKEEPER - Denis Onyango. The former Uganda captain kept two clean sheets against Pirates in the league last season and he will be keen to frustrate the Buccaneers once again. RIGHT-BACK - Thapelo Morena. The experienced right-back will be bracing himself for a battle with Pirates' in-form winger Vincent Pule,...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Orlando Pirates striker Mabasa rues ‘dropping heads’ in Mamelodi Sundowns defeat

The Buccaneers lost their first match of the current PSL campaign and their forward reacts to the result. Orlando Pirates forward Tshegofatso Mabasa feels they enjoyed most of the advantage in their 2-0 defeat against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday. Mabasa is disappointed that Bucs had dropped their heads to give...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kaizer Chiefs#Psl#Orlando Pirates#Brazilians#Bloemfontein Celtic#Downs
chatsports.com

Orlando Pirates should follow Mamelodi Sundowns' example in Caf Confederation Cup - Davids

The 40-year-old tactician explained how Bucs can improve ahead of their encounter against the Citizens. Orlando Pirates co-interim coach Fadlu Davids has revealed where Mamelodi Sundowns have the edge over them ahead of their 2021/22 Caf Confederation Cup campaign. The Buccaneers are set to start their campaign against Congo-Brazzaville side...
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Struggling Kaizer Chiefs rescued by Nigeria goalkeeper Akpeyi

Johannesburg (AFP) – Nigeria goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi rescued Kaizer Chiefs with several superb saves in a dour 0-0 South African Premiership draw at fellow strugglers Marumo Gallants on Sunday. Thabo Mnyamane thought he had put Marumo ahead 14 minutes from time in northern city Polokwane only to be thwarted by...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Sports
goal.com

There are no coaches at Orlando Pirates - Khanye

The retired footballer has blasted the Buccaneers performance and feels the team was let down by their coaching staff. Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye feels Orlando Pirates “don’t have a leader” after witnessing them lose 2-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns in a Premier Soccer League match on Saturday. A Peter...
SOCCER
goal.com

Kaizer Chiefs slayers Royal AM leapfrog Orlando Pirates after another impressive win

Victor Letsoalo continued his scoring form in Durban having also netted in the victory over Amakhosi. Royal AM leapfrogged Orlando Pirates on the PSL standings after securing a 4-2 victory over 10-man TS Galaxy at Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday. Thwihli Thwahla came into the encounter oozing with confidence having stunned...
SOCCER
goal.com

Marumo Gallants v Kaizer Chiefs Match Report, 26/09/2021

The stalemate means Stuart Baxter’s Amakhosi side have managed only one win from their five league outings this term, having lost two and drawn two. 10-man Kaizer Chiefs could only manage a 0-0 league draw against bottom-of-the-table Marumo Gallants, who also had a man sent off, at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday as their poor run continues.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Sundowns have turned the PSL into a 'farmers league'

No disrespect intended to all the other DStv Premiership teams, but Mamelodi Sundowns’ dominance of South African football has turned the competition into a 'farmers league' as they look nailed on to win a fifth consecutive title, writes DEAN WORKMAN. South African football fans, along with fans across the globe,...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy