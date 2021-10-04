CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

What we lost when the GOP lost itself

Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the typhoon of congressional brinkmanship we've witnessed this week, one detail caught my eye that could easily have been lost in the gales. A group of 35 Republican senators signed a letter to Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden about an aspect of the House reconciliation bill that they find disturbing.

www.examiner-enterprise.com

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Will endorsement-happy Trump cost GOP the Senate?

BREAKING OVERNIGHT — A shouting match erupted on the Senate floor after the vote to delay the debt limit crisis for two months. Sens. JOHN THUNE (R-S.D.) and MITT ROMNEY (R-Utah) confronted Senate Majority Leader CHUCK SCHUMER after he lambasted Republicans in a floor speech immediately following the vote. They thought Schumer should have been more gracious after they threw him a small lifeline. (Though Romney voted to filibuster the extension.) Sen. JOE MANCHIN (D-W.Va.), appearing to sympathize with Republicans, put his head in his hands as he listened to Schumer’s tirade (scroll down for that image). Afterward, Sen. SUSAN COLLINS (R-Maine) chased the Democratic leader into the cloakroom to chew him out. Sen. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-S.C.) told Playbook it’s all sour grapes: “Listen, they kicked our ass and we have no one to blame but ourselves.” As for Schumer, a source who knows him well said, “He’s not gracious, he’s from Brooklyn!”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Paul Gosar
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Donald Trump
TheDailyBeast

Kyrsten Sinema Has Made Herself Into ‘a Shame to Democrats’

After months operating in the shadow of fellow holdout Joe Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema is coming in for overdue scrutiny of her rejection of President Joe Biden’s legislation. She doesn’t give a clue of what it would take to garner her support, unless it’s an imprimatur from Mitch McConnell she’ll never get, given his promise to stop Biden in his tracks no matter what.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feminism#Child Poverty#Gop#Republican#Finance Committee#House#Pew
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Why McConnell backed down

HUNTER BIDEN showcased his art to about 200 people at Milk Studios in Hollywood, Calif., The Daily Mail’s Josh Boswell reports. Guests included “World Champion boxer SUGAR RAY LEONARD … Los Angeles Mayor ERIC GARCETTI” — President JOE BIDEN’s pick to be ambassador to India — “and the artist behind BARACK OBAMA’S iconic Hope poster.” Prices ranged between $75k and a half-million dollars. The White House has said that Hunter won’t know who the buyers of his art are — even though he’s talking with potential buyers face-to-face.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Celebrities
eenews.net

Potential deal on debt limit sets up big December showdown

The Senate is on the precipice of striking a deal to avert an unprecedented government default later this month, but even if such a deal is struck, it sets up another high-stakes fight in December over fiscal and spending priorities. While details remained sketchy, the proposed Senate agreement, which surfaced...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WREG

Haley, Scott, Rubio advising group pushing for GOP diversity

A group intent on expanding Republican power over state-level offices is rolling out a national effort to diversify and grow the GOP, led by an advisory council featuring several potential future presidential contenders. The Republican State Leadership Committee launched its “Right Leaders Network” on Thursday, according to information it shared with The Associated Press. Its […]
POLITICS
KREX

Default crisis dodged — for now — with Dem-GOP debt accord

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate leaders announced an agreement Thursday to extend the government’s borrowing authority into December, temporarily averting an unprecedented federal default that experts say would devastate the economy. “Our hope is to get this done as soon as today,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer declared. Republican leader Mitch McConnell, whose party has been […]
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy