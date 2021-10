Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. Pursuant to the business combination of LifeSci Acquisition II Corp and Science 37, Inc. ("Old Science 37"), as contemplated by that certain agreement and plan of merger, dated May 6, 2021 (the "Merger Agreement"), (a) each share of common stock of Old Science 37 outstanding immediately prior to the effective time of the business combination was converted into approximately 1.8153 shares of the Issuer's Common Stock, (the "Conversion Ratio"); and (b) each outstanding stock option of Old Science 37 was converted into a corresponding option to purchase shares of the Issuer's Common Stock as adjusted for the Conversion Ratio.

