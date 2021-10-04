CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit Partners raises $8.35 billion for eleventh U.S. growth equity fund

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
(Reuters) - Alternative investment firm Summit Partners said on Monday it had raised $8.35 billion for its eleventh U.S. growth equity fund.

Summit Partners Growth Equity Fund XI will target minority and majority investments of $75 million to $500 million, primarily in “profitable, category-leading growth companies”, the investment firm said.

The fund was significantly oversubscribed, according to the company, which has raised more than $43 billion in capital across its growth equity, fixed income and public equity funds since being founded in 1984.

Summit has portfolio companies in North and South Americas, Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa.

Reuters

Reuters

