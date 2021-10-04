Cross-cultural collaboration brings Acreage artist to Kenya via murals on school's walls
Between early 2020 and July, local graphic artist Claire Salmon designed more than 20 murals of vibrant African scenery depicting lakes, trees and wildlife found in Kenya. But until July, Salmon never saw her completed murals on the walls of a growing pre-K through seventh-grade school in Buchenya, Kenya — more than 7,000 miles from her home in The Acreage. This summer, a trip to Kenya and the campus of the Kijana Global Innovation School changed that.www.palmbeachpost.com
