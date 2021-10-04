Christophe Laporte forced to use his foot as a brake before fighting on to sixth place in 'crazy' Paris-Roubaix

It's no secret that Paris-Roubaix is a true test of those who dare to take it on, but the brutality of the cobblestones is not only a test of the riders, but their bikes too. The bikes they ride must be able to handle the sort of surfaces better suited to mountain bikes, but at speeds of 40kph and more, across 30 sectors covering 55km within a route that tackles 257.7km in total.

CYCLING ・ 7 DAYS AGO