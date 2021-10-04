CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Christophe Laporte forced to use his foot as a brake before fighting on to sixth place in 'crazy' Paris-Roubaix

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOf all the mind-boggling and sometimes apocalyptic scenes during the rainy Paris-Roubaix weekend, one in particular stole the show, as Cofidis' Christophe Laporte approached a cobbled sector and suddenly threw his foot behind him and onto his back wheel, slowing himself down like a BMX rider scurrying around a supermarket car park in a provincial British market town.

