Billions Star Exiting Series Ahead of Season 6 Premiere
Damian Lewis will not return for the upcoming sixth season of Billions, making the newly-aired season five finale his character's swan song. Details of that finale to follow, so if you haven't seen it yet, and plan to, this is your chance to leave. Lewis played Bobby Axelrod, who lost most of his fortune and control of his companies in season five, but who remains on the run in Switzerland, living comfortably out of the reach of the American legal system in spite of those setbacks. Axelrod's ending is a bit bittersweet, because while he took some heavy losses in the fifth season, he's still managed to stay ahead of the law, and will presumably be living out his days in relative comfort.comicbook.com
