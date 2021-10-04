Damian Lewis departs 'Billions' after five seasons

Damian Lewis will not return for Season 6 of "Billions." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- British actor Damian Lewis has exited Showtime's high-finance drama, Billions, after five seasons.

"Thank you @SHO_Billions thank you @briankoppelman @DavidLevien. A pleasure and a privilege to play Axe for 5 seasons with some of the smartest, funniest most talented cast and crew I've worked with. I'll miss the Billions family. Yep, some jobs are more than just a job.... Love," Lewis tweeted Monday.

Lewis' wife, Peaky Blinders and Harry Potter actress Helen McCory, died of cancer in April. She was 52. The couple have two children.

Showtime said Sunday Season 6 of Billions is scheduled to debut in January.

"Chuck Rhoades and Mike Prince can't wait to sink their teeth into each other, and we won't keep you waiting long either," the cable television network tweeted.

The post included a minute-long trailer showing U.S. Attorney General Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) vowing to continue his war against the "criminally rich."

Corey Stoll from The Many Saints of Newark plays business titan Mike Prince. He was a recurring character in Season 5, but has been promoted to full-time cast member for Season 6.