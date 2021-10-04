CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Inmate program that ships food to needy school kids hits major milestone

By Zach Hillstrom, LA Junta Tribune
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nGv1v_0cGPKch000
Richard Fallis, an inmate at the Bent County Correctional Facility, is one of the participants in the Bent Backpack Fulfillment Program, which packages and sends food to school children in need. Courtesy of CoreCivic

Schoolchildren across the country facing food insecurity have been getting a little extra help in recent years from a source they likely would never have expected — the Bent County Correctional Facility located in  located in Las Animas, Bent County, Colorado .

Since 2018, the prison, operated by the private prison ownership and management company CoreCivic, has helped hungry kids and others facing food insecurity through its Bent’s Backpack Fulfillment Program — an initiative that provides food packages to those in need while teaching inmates employment skills to help them find work upon their release.

On Sept. 23, that charitable program hit a monumental milestone when it completed its one-millionth food package.

“The milestone of reaching the 1 million bags packed is much bigger than the facility or myself or the offenders,” said Steven Salazar, facilitator of the program for CoreCivic.

“Because the way we look at it, hopefully, we’ve reached 1 million kids or other people in need.”

Claire Perez, a spokesperson for CoreCivic, said the program has given the company and its Bent County facility a way to give back to communities nationwide. The program also benefits the inmates who choose to get involved.

Perez said there are typically anywhere between 15 and 30 inmates working in the program at a time, all of whom can learn valuable job skills that may help them obtain employment after their prison sentences are complete.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CWwfY_0cGPKch000
A participant in the Bent Backpack Fulfillment Program operates a forklift as part of his duties. Bent County Correctional Facility inmates can obtain forklift certification through the program. Courtesy of CoreCivic

“I think it’s a neat program for inmates,” Perez said.

“It gives them a good feeling to give back and it’s a worthy cause for them, but also is giving them job readiness skills for reentry.”

Salazar said participating inmates can learn valuable career skills, particularly related to warehouse operations.

Those who make it past a 40-work-session probationary period become eligible for extra training that gets them an industry-recognized certification in forklift operation —  the kind of skill that could give them a leg up on other job applicants upon their release.

“Some of the biggest benefits are learning job skills for reentry back into society,” Salazar said.

“These offenders one day could possibly be our neighbors, so it’s rewarding for us to see them obtain job skills that they can use to transition on the streets once they do return.”

According to CoreCivic, the food packages assembled by inmates in the Bent County Correctional Facility are sent to food banks across the country and then into the hands and backpacks of school children in need.

In the past two years, some food packages have also been sent to those in need of a helping hand because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Last year —  our numbers reflect — was the highest (number of) bags we’ve packed,” Salazar said.

“We packed about 373,000 bags last year, which was at the peak of the COVID outbreak.”

With 1 million food packages now packed and distributed, Salazar said an expansion of the popular program could be in the facility’s future.

“I think we’ll continue to evolve,” Salazar said.

“We’re seeing more states sign up (to receive food) … and I think the business is expanding. Who knows? I think (in the future) we could see the building expand out and maybe more offenders involved in the program.”

More: Volunteers find niche helping families leaving abuse, homelessness

Fact check: False claim homeless people unaffected by COVID-19 spreads online – again

This article originally appeared on LA Junta Tribune: Inmate program that ships food to needy school kids hits major milestone

Comments / 1

Related
News On 6

News On 6 Raising Money For The Food For Kids Program

The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma and News On 6 want to make sure no child goes hungry, so we're raising money to help!. When you donate to Food for Kids this year, you can weigh in on which News On 6 anchor team you'd like to see kiss a pig on television.
CHARITIES
natchitochesparishjournal.com

NJH School Food Pantry Program

If your child attends Natchitoches Junior High or L.P. Vaughn Elementary School, you may apply for a free, bi-monthly school food pantry program offering fresh fruits, vegetables and non-perishable food items from The Food Bank of Central Louisiana. Where: Natchitoches Jr. High School, JAG Room, F106. How: Complete the application...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
WTHI

Clay Community Schools Navigating Food Shortage and Shipping Delays

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Across the nation, schools are reporting delays in receiving menu items. The delays and food shortages stem from the COVID-19 pandemic. Like many other industries, schools are adapting to the challenges. Clay Community Schools is one of those schools. Patsy Woolery, Director of Food Services for...
CLAY COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
qchron.com

Charity does good work for needy kids

Forest Hills resident Rhonda Williams delivered Christmas gifts to children in a homeless shelter in 2006. Inspired by the impact she made upon those children that Christmas, Williams has continued going into homeless shelters citywide to bestow various donations upon children in need. Two years following her first visit to...
QUEENS, NY
Black Enterprise

Father Slaps School District With $1M Lawsuit After White Teacher Cut Biracial Daughter’s Hair

A Michigan family is suing a school district after a teacher cut a little Black girl’s hair without permission. The father of 7-year-old Jurnee, whose hair was cut by a White librarian and teaching assistant, has filed a $1 million lawsuit against the school district, according to The Detroit Free Press. The family filed the lawsuit this week in federal court in Grand Rapids against Mount Pleasant Public Schools.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Volunteers#School Children#The Inmates#Food Banks#Charity#Corecivic Schoolchildren
Must Read Alaska

Jab or no job VI: Nurse at Alaska Regional says she is seeing too many blood-clot related hospitalizations among vaccinated

This is the sixth in a series of stories of people losing their jobs because they have declined to take the required Covid-19 vaccination. The identities of these workers are being kept confidential because they fear reprisal. More stories will be included in future editions of this series as it continues this week. Previous interviews in this series are listed at the bottom of this story. Send your story to [email protected].
Washington Post

America’s unemployed are sending a message: They’ll go back to work when they feel safe – and well-compensated

The anemic September employment report, with only 194,000 jobs added, illustrates the extent to which the recovery stalled as coronavirus cases surged last month, but it also signals something deeper: America’s unemployed are still struggling with child-care and health issues, and they are reluctant to return to jobs they see as unsafe or undercompensated.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
providencejournal.com

RI nurse, dentist who defied vaccination mandate still had jobs Friday

As the deadline arrived Friday for health-care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face losing their jobs, workers talked publicly about the angst they feel not knowing whether the ax will come down on them and the anguish of contemplating the sudden and unceremonious end of a career. A...
PROVIDENCE, RI
kicdam.com

Spencer Schools Request State Auditor To Look Into Food Services Program

Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Spencer school board has requested the State Auditor review the finances of the district’s food service program. Chris Hoppe has left the position of food service director, and Judy Elliot – who has been serving in an interim capacity – was hired Tuesday night. Superintendent...
SPENCER, IA
WOOD

Kent ISD Center Programs and Kids Food Basket brought their own kind of art to ArtPrize!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Maranda was joined by friends from Pine Grove and Lincoln Development Center, as well as friends from Kids Food Basket. Art Teacher, Lori Reuben demonstrated some fabulous art work that her and her students have been working hard on. Lori and her students shared how they overcome obstacles when learning in the special needs world and how art is important in their lives.
KENT COUNTY, MI
spectrumnews1.com

WCPS launching 'Test-to-Stay' program to keep kids in school

VERSAILIES, Ky. — Schools are working to find safer ways to keep students in the classroom. That's why Woodford County is initiating a Test-To-Stay program. Woodford County is initiating a Test-To-Stay program. The pilot program would begin with the Woodford County Middle School. The middle school will start the Test-To-Stay...
WOODFORD COUNTY, KY
Louisiana Illuminator

Americans, especially African Americans, are in a mental health crisis. Can churches help?

Centuries of systemic racism and everyday discrimination in the U.S. have left a major mental health burden on African American communities, and the past few years have dealt especially heavy blows. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate that Black Americans are twice as likely to die of COVID-19, compared with white […] The post Americans, especially African Americans, are in a mental health crisis. Can churches help? appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
MENTAL HEALTH
Bakersfield Californian

Annual barbecue helps center provide food, respite to the needy

The explosion in the rate of homelessness is undeniable locally. And the vandalism and crime associated with it have authorities and social service agencies grappling with ways to stay a step ahead of the alarming problem. "It is still a very challenging time in our community," said St. Vincent de...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Post-Star

Food for Thought program keeps kids' brains fueled

GLENS FALLS — Seven years ago, Kelly Stevens was working at Kensington Road School as a teaching assistant. A student in her class always arrived for the day without a snack. The girl asked for three days if Stevens could give her a snack. The Glens Falls mom and her...
GLENS FALLS, NY
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

264K+
Followers
36K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy