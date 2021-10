I’ve reached the point in my life where I find myself using the phrase “your generation” about people much younger than me more often than I would like to admit. And by much younger, I mean my son’s age. Because my goodness, is the age gap real there. There’s the inability to function without some kind of screen or wifi connection. The fascination with social media and wanting to get one, when in reality it can be kind of exhausting to have a profile there. It also seems that every single person wants to be some kind of influencer, or celebrity, or something that doesn’t require the typical business day. Which, while fair, is wholly unrealistic.

KIDS ・ 1 DAY AGO