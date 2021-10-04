CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billie Eilish joins Danny Elfman for ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Shows

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillie Eilish is all set to showcase her stellar efficiency on the upcoming ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ reveals slated to be held in Los Angeles. She will likely be becoming a member of the favored artist, Danny Elfman on the Halloween weekend at Banc of California Stadium for the show. Danny Elfman, however, expressed how thrilled he was to have Billie Eilish onboard. He even revealed how they needed to cancel the show final 12 months and talked concerning the chance that it may very well be the final manufacturing.

