2022 Iowa Caucuses Set for February 7th

Iowa’s two major parties have announced the 2022 Iowa Caucuses will be held on Monday, February 7th. 2022 is a so-called “midterm” election, so there will be no presidential preference voting among Iowa Republicans or Democrats at these caucuses. The two parties do coordinate on the date and Iowa Democratic Party chairman Ross Wilburn says the parties don’t agree on much, but we do agree on the importance of holding the Iowa Caucuses on the same day. Iowa Republican Party chairman Jeff Kaufmann says he looks forward to working with Wilburn to ensure this type of cooperation occurs for the 2024 presidential caucuses. In August, Kaufmann was appointed to the Republican National Committee group that will make recommendations for the presidential nominating process in 2024. On Sunday, former Iowa Democratic Party chairman Scott Brennan was appointed to the Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws group. That is where Democrats will debate the future of the Iowa Caucuses and other dates on the presidential nominating calendar.