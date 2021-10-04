CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Penumbra Theatre's 2021-22 season celebrates joy, healing and community

By Rohan Preston
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePenumbra Theatre is celebrating joy, healing and community with its 45th season. The theater, which has expanded its mission to include wellness and healing, previously announced that it will do "Black Nativity," its popular holiday show based on Langston Hughes' oratorio. Music will be conducted by Sanford Moore and feature the Kingdom Life Church Choir alongside dance choreographed by Leslie Parker (Dec. 2-24).

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Collegian

Kulkarni Cultural Series to celebrate 5th year anniversary with 2021-22 season

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. – The Mukund S. Kulkarni Cultural series at Penn State Harrisburg will celebrate its 5th year with the upcoming 2021-22 season. The series provides Penn State Harrisburg the opportunity to bring national and international performances to campus annually, allowing the community to experience a variety of different cultures through the arts. It was named in honor of the college’s former chancellor Mukund S. Kulkarni, who retired in 2018 after more than 30 years of service to Penn State. Kulkarni passed away earlier this year.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
polk.edu

Polk State Theatre to open 2021-2022 season with New Play Readings

Polk State Theatre’s 2021-2022 season will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 30, with the opening of New Play Readings, which will include work from playwrights locally and from across the country, providing diverse and enriching entertainment for mature audiences to enjoy with performances throughout the weekend. All performances...
WINTER HAVEN, FL
waltonsun.com

Emerald Coast Theatre Company announces 2021-2022 season

MIRAMAR BEACH — Don’t be like the White Rabbit in "Alice in Wonderland." Simply note in your calendar these dates so you won’t miss any special events during Emerald Coast Theatre Company’s (ECTC) 2021-2022 season. Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m. — Bryan Kennedy and Forrest Williams Songs Around the Campfire. Heartfelt...
MIRAMAR BEACH, FL
Willits News

Community Theatre: Shakespeare’s classic moments recreated into a comedy show at Willits Community Theatre Oct. 8 to 24

A medley of classic Shakespearean moments unfolds in The Complete Works of William Shakespeare, Abridged showing at outdoor plaza at 77 S. Main, October 8 through 24. The hilarious rendition of the Bard’s most well-known scenes collected into one show is the brainchild of Renaissance Fair actors Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield, who first conceived the comedy in the 1980s and then revised it in 2011.
WILLITS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thurgood Marshall
Person
Langston Hughes
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Texas Tech School of Theatre & Dance announces 2021-22 season: Awakenings

Texas Tech University’s School of Theatre & Dance, housed within the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts, announces its 2021-22 theater and dance season. The season is composed of eight shows that encourage audiences to embrace intimate stories of awakening: love and desire, joy and grief...
THEATER & DANCE
binghamtonhomepage.com

KNOW Theatre continues season with ‘Gidion’s Knot’

Following the successful revival of Anne Nelson’s “The Guys” —the first in-person production after an 18-month gap — KNOW Theatre will stage Johnna Adams’ “Gidion’s Knot” from Oct. 8-24. Over the course of a parent/teacher conference, a grieving mother and an emotionally overwhelmed primary school teacher talk about the mother’s...
BINGHAMTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Festival#Dance#The Guthrie Theater#Black Supreme Court#The Ashe Lab Festival
Daily Herald

Ensemble Español Opens Auditorium Theatre's 2021-2022 Season Oct. 16

Ensemble Español Spanish Dance Theater, in residence at Northeastern Illinois University, returns to the Auditorium Theatre 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Celebrating the finale performance of its 45th anniversary "Zafiro Flamenco (Sapphire Flamenco): New Era, New Works, New Legacies" season, the Chicago-based Ensemble Español has been hailed for "its grand theatricality, precision-tooled technique, and flamenco-based fire" (Chicago Tonight).
CHICAGO, IL
Pioneer Press

Penumbra’s 45th season, ‘A Step Toward Healing,’ has premieres and the return of ‘Black Nativity’

Penumbra’s 45th theater season, “A Step Toward Healing,” has the return of “Black Nativity” for the holidays this December and starts 2022 with “Thurgood,” a one-person play based on Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall. There’s also a world premiere and a festival that wraps up a multi-year residence. “We stretch...
ENTERTAINMENT
erienewsnow.com

Community Gem: Meadville's Academy Theatre

After losing over 100 performances due to the pandemic, the Academy Theatre is set for a grand reopening on Friday night. They will dust off the seats and raise the curtain for the first of ten performances of "Always Patsy Cline." Tickets can be purchased online at www.theacademytheatre.org or by...
MEADVILLE, PA
Fosters Daily Democrat

'Uncertainty Principle' opens NH Theatre Project's 2021-22 season

PORTSMOUTH - "The Uncertainty Principle" is the culmination of a creative process that began in the spring of 2019, when hundreds of NHTP donors supported the creation of a theatrical program so new it was christened We Don't Know What This is Yet. although NHTP’s doors were essentially closed to...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Music
Joplin Globe

Pro Musica's 2021-22 season filled with live concerts

Although the 2021-22 Pro Musica season launches in December, a little later than usual, little else has changed when it comes to music and highly acclaimed artists. “This year we are thrilled to return to live programming, gathering together to enjoy beautiful music as a community,” said Emlyn Johnson, interim director and a classically trained flutist, on Facebook.
JOPLIN, MO
New Jersey Stage

Inside Philadelphia Theatre Company's 2021-22 Season

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) -- Philadelphia Theatre Company is ready to welcome audiences back into the Suzanne Roberts Theatre for the return of live, in-person theatre. The 2021-2022 season will feature two world premiere plays, a Tony Award-winning play with soaring gospel and R&B music, and a chance for audiences to reawaken their senses.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
severnaparkvoice.com

Ballet Theatre Of Maryland Announces 2021-2022 Season

For the 2021-2022 season, Ballet Theatre of Maryland will return to live, in-theater performances with joy and thanks. This season features the romantic classic “Giselle” in October. Other mainstage works include holiday favorite “The Nutcracker,” a mixed repertory of works in “Momentum” and the family friendly classic “Coppélia.”. “Performing last...
MARYLAND STATE
Paragould Daily Press

A-State Theatre announces its 2021-2022 season of four productions

JONESBORO — The Arkansas State University Department of Theatre is announcing its season for 2021-2022. “The Importance of Being Earnest” opens the season followed by “A Christmas Carol,” “Stop Kiss,” and “Head over Heels.” All performances will take place in the Drama Theatre of Fowler Center on the Arkansas State University campus.
ARKANSAS STATE
Variety

‘Lackawana Blues’ Review: Ruben Santiago-Hudson Brings His Play to Broadway

Here’s a treat: a restorative evening of Ruben Santiago-Hudson’s loving recollections of growing up in an upstate New York boarding house run by a life force known as Nanny. When Nanny made her appearance, I wanted to climb up on stage and crawl into her lap. Yes, recent times have indeed been that hard, and the Manhattan Theatre Club’s revival of “Lackawanna Blues,” Ruben Santiago-Hudson’s nostalgic 2001 memoir about the unconditional love of a childless older woman for the residents of her modest boarding house, is just the kind of life-affirming show we could all use right now. Aside from a barber...
THEATER & DANCE
21cmediagroup.com

Curated by Mead Composer-in-Residence Jessie Montgomery, CSO MusicNOW’s 2021-22 Season Opens on Nov 1 with Celebration of Composers with Chicago Ties

Created in 1998 to connect Chicago audiences with the widest possible range of today’s new music, the CSO MusicNOW season kicks off on November 1 with a concert at Symphony Center celebrating contemporary composers with Chicago ties. Titled “Homecoming,” this presents the world premiere of a new CSO MusicNOW commission from Elijah Daniel Smith, recent works by Ted Hearne and Nathalie Joachim, and vocal compositions by series curator Jessie Montgomery, who begins a three-year tenure as the CSO’s Mead Composer-in-Residence this season. The performance features guest artists including soprano Whitney Morrison, a Chicago native and recent alumna of Lyric Opera of Chicago’s Ryan Opera Center, with musicians from the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Michael Lewanski, the conductor of Chicago’s Ensemble Dal Niente and Curatorial Director of the city’s Ear Taxi Festival 2021, leads the works by Smith and Hearne.
CHICAGO, IL
csusignal.com

Submissions Now Open for Penumbra’s 2021 Fall Call

Submissions for Penumbra's Fall Call are now open until October 25. Penumbra is an online and physical collection of works such as poetry, prose, fiction, non-fiction, reviews and art that are published by Stanislaus State throughout the year. Each edition of Penumbra has a different theme and may have varying...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy