Penumbra Theatre's 2021-22 season celebrates joy, healing and community

Here’s a treat: a restorative evening of Ruben Santiago-Hudson’s loving recollections of growing up in an upstate New York boarding house run by a life force known as Nanny. When Nanny made her appearance, I wanted to climb up on stage and crawl into her lap. Yes, recent times have indeed been that hard, and the Manhattan Theatre Club’s revival of “Lackawanna Blues,” Ruben Santiago-Hudson’s nostalgic 2001 memoir about the unconditional love of a childless older woman for the residents of her modest boarding house, is just the kind of life-affirming show we could all use right now. Aside from a barber...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 8 HOURS AGO