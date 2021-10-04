CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio man fighting for life after motorcycle gang fight

By Jennifer Bowers
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say an argument among several motorcycle gangs at a party in east Columbus has left one man in extremely critical condition.

The party happened in a building near the intersection of E. 5th Ave. and Osborn St., according to police.

Officers say an argument led to two people being shot. The first victim, a 26-year old man, was transported by medics to Grant Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

The other victim, a 41-year old man, was driven by companions to the New Albany Ohio Health clinic. Police say, “they passed, at a minimum, four closer hospitals” before arriving.

The man was then taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital in extremely critical condition, according to police.

Police say no one at the party admitted to witnessing what happened. Anyone with information is asked to call CPD at 614-645-4141 or central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

Linda Robertson
4d ago

sad but this comes to be a prime example may that both be okay and learn from it. we only have one life to live.

Claretta Skelly
4d ago

Prayers for the victims. Prayers for those who enforce our laws.

Jane Schill
4d ago

but when you fight with guns its gang its just crazy how we turn to violence and not walk away act like an adult

