Dallas Mavericks: 4 players on the roster bubble
The Dallas Mavericks were focused on improving their roster and becoming title contenders as they entered the offseason. They had cap space and chased the marquee free agents, but could not land a signature, so the Mavs quickly pivoted to filling holes and increasing their depth. Dallas added floor spacer, perimeter defense, and a young talented big man this summer, but it may not have been enough to put them firmly into title contention.thesmokingcuban.com
Comments / 0