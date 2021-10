On 7 October 2006 Russian journalist, author and human rights campaigner Anna Politkovskaïa was assassinated in the elevator of her apartment block. Five men were sent to jail for her killing, but who ordered her murder has never been revealed. By coincidence, that day is also the birthday of the country’s president Vladimir Putin, which has led to a campaign being released to wish him an “Unhappy Birthday”.

