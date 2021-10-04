2021 MLB playoffs preview: Everything you need to know about the teams battling for World Series ...

FS1 cut to commercial at an awful time during the seventh inning of the Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros ALDS Game 1. It’s only Game 1 of the ALDS matchup between the Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros, but Fox Sports 1 isn’t making a good name for itself. October baseball is the most anticipated time of the year for MLB fans and viewers don’t want to miss a second of the action. It’s looking like Houston is going to take the 1-0 series lead, but that doesn’t mean that people prefer to see commercials over the game.

