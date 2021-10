DOWNINGTOWN, PA — Preparations are well underway for the 39th annual Chester County College Fair. Representatives from colleges and institutions from across the country are busy readying themselves once again to meet with high school students and their parents to discuss postsecondary opportunities. This year, the fair will look a bit different as participants will join from the comfort of their homes. Hosted by StriveScan and sponsored by CCRES, the Chester County College Fair will be held virtually on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

