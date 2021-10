To be successful at steelhead fishing in Pennsylvania, you must be willing to adapt to ever-changing water flow and water color on a daily basis in the fall. “Steelhead fishing around Erie has been very good,” said Jake at FishUSA. “The mouths of the streams are absolutely on fire when the lake is flat. The streams have decent numbers of fish in them, but with little water flow, the steelhead are skittish. Twenty Mile and other east side streams are very low with almost no flow.”

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO