After Amanza Smith's custody win, her Selling Sunset co-star Mary Fitzgerald is singing the mom of two's praises. In September, Smith was granted sole legal and physical custody of her and ex-husband Ralph Brown's daughter Noah, 11, and son Braker, 10. The decision comes two years after Brown notified her that he "did not have the stability nor finances to keep the kids" and "never attempted to see them again," Smith alleged in court documents obtained by E! News. According to the court, Brown has not been involved in the custody case for two years. At the grand opening of Santa Monica store Saint Candles, benefiting St. Jude Children's Hospital, E! News...

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO