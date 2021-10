Night Club has announced their latest tour via Instagram with new dates. In the post the group wrote; “Excited to FINALLY announce our Spring 2022 US tour w/ special guest @holywarsmusic 🖤✖️Swipe for dates. Tickets go on sale this Fri 10/8 @ 10am local time.” The Spring 2022 tour is set to have a very large number of dates, spanning across most US states. The tour starts on March 19 in Sacramento, CA and will make it to the opposite coast on April 3 where they are set to perform in Buffalo, NY. The group then plans to loop around the other way, making multiple stops in Texas before ending their tour with two final stops in Los Angeles and San Diego, CA.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO