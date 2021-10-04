CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starlink Aircraft Dish Test Violates FCC Rules Believes Rival

By Ramish Zafar
wccftech.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Space Exploration Technologies Corp.'s (SpaceX) Starlink satellite internet service applied for a temporary authorization to operate a user dish on an aircraft last month, the company's rival in the 12GHz spectrum band, the Michael Dell backed RS Access, LLC, has requested the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to either deny the application or grant it after informing Starlink that the permit will be contingent upon future rules set for the 12GHz frequency band.

wccftech.com

Comments / 0

