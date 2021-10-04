Starlink Aircraft Dish Test Violates FCC Rules Believes Rival

Offered in flyable condition, the Cold War-era CF-104D fighter would be the ultimate toy for the world's biggest and wealthiest speed freak. For the warbird enthusiast looking for something that offers that little bit extra, the brokers at Platinum Fighter Sales might just have a solution. At $850,000 it isn't exactly cheap, but it's also amazingly inexpensive considering the performance it offers. This F-104 Starfighter is a true Mach 2-capable machine that can climb at nearly 50,000 feet per minute, and it looks like it’s achieving its maximum speed when it’s sitting still on the ground. The aircraft for sale also has a storied career behind it, and a very reasonable 2,500 flight hours ‘on the clock.’ This, the fastest of privately available antiques, truly represents a unique opportunity for the biggest speed freak among us, and having the chance to own one, in an airworthy condition, is a rarity indeed.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 9 HOURS AGO