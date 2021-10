This year, it’s more important than ever to get your flu shot. It is always difficult to predict what a flu season will be like. Timing, severity, and length of the season varies from one season to another. Flu activity was unusually low throughout the 2020-2021 flu season in the United States and globally. Wearing face masks, staying home, hand washing, school closures, reduced travel and physical distancing likely contributed to the decline. Also, a record number of flu shots were administered.

