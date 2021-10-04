CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Looks Glorious With Beyond All Limits Ray Tracing, 1200 Mods and More Natural Colors In New 4K Video

By Francesco De Meo
wccftech.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is truly a sight to behold in a new mod showcase video that has been shared online a few days ago. The new video, shared online by German modder Digital Dreams, showcases the latest main entry in the series by Bethesda running with the 1200 mods included in the Elysium Modlist and the Beyond all Limits ray tracing preset. What makes this video look better than the previous ones put out by the German modder are the colors, which look considerably more natural in the new video.

wccftech.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamepressure.com

The Forgotten City - Evolution of Skyrim Mod Appreciated by Steam

The Forgotten City, a project which is a commercial successor to the popular mod for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, delighted Steam users. This is one of the highest rated games of the year. July's release of The Forgotten City went without much publicity, but it turns out that in...
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Elder Scrolls Online video shows Nvidia’s new DLAA tech in action

The Elder Scrolls Online is the first game to implement Nvidia DLAA (Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing), and thanks to YouTuber MxBenchmarkPC you can now see how the AI-powered edge-smoothing system looks in the fantasy MMO. DLAA is a new spin on Nvidia’s existing DLSS (Deep Learning Super-Sampling): whereas DLSS involves rendering a game at a lower resolution then upscaling, reducing the performance hit of the AA it applies, DLAA skips the upscaling part and keeps the resolution native.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Player Makes Unexpected Discovery 10 Years Later

People are still playing The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim in 2021. Whether it's on PC, PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, or Nintendo Switch, people are still playing Skyrim after 10 years. In fact, lots and lots of people are still playing Skyrim, and with The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition releasing this November, adding new content to the game, this isn't going to change anytime soon. Suffice to say, only when The Elder Scrolls 6 comes out will people stop playing Skyrim.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Elder Scrolls Online’ reveals hefty rewards for Bounties Of Blackwood event

During the Bounties Of Blackwood event, Elder Scrolls Online players will be able to get their hands on a number of unique rewards. In a blog posted today (September 27), Zenimax has revealed what sort of rewards players can expect from the Bounties Of Blackwood event. Kicking off this Thursday (September 30) and running until October 12, players can band together to push the community progress meter forward and earn new rewards.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elder Scrolls#Video Game#Ray Tracing#Xbox Series X#German#Digital Dreams#Xbox One#Nintendo Switch#Xbox Series S#Bethesda Game Studios#Skyrim Reimagines
lakebit.com

Far Cry 6 to get ray tracing on PC, 4K resolution on next-gen consoles

If there’s one game that first-person shooter fans are looking forward to this year, it’s surely Far Cry 6. This is because the latest entry in the long-running video game series looks likely to offer the same mix of exciting action, great gameplay, interesting characters and story as the earlier games judging by the gameplay videos and trailers we have seen so far.
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Dawnguard PC Game Download For Free

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Dawnguard PC Game Download For Free. About The Elder Scrolls V – Skyrim – Dawnguard. The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim – Dawnguard is a downloadable add-on to the action-role-playing open-world video game The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim. Dawnguard introduces two skill trees that are unique: one for vampirism, and one for Lycanthropy. The Dawnguard is an order of vampire hunters that gives players the option to fight alongside them or join the Volkihar Clan. The player can choose to access Fort Dawnguard or Castle Volkihar, depending on their choice. A crossbow for Dawnguard has been added to the arsenal of armors, perks, and weapons. Crossbows can be loaded even when they are moving around the world. This allows for faster reaction times than bows but also reduces the player’s movement speed while reloading. Crossbows are included in the archery perk tree. All points that have been assigned to archery will also be applied to crossbows. You can create crossbow bolts by using enchantments that provide additional magical damage.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Cyberpunk 2077 New Mod Updates V’s Apartment With New Props and Lighting

A new Cyberpunk 2077 mod that has been released online a few days ago upgrades V's apartment to give it a warm modern design. The V's Apartment (Modern) mod introduces new props and lighting that make the apartment look considerably better than in its vanilla form. You can check out the mod in action in the video below, courtesy of Dravic.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
IGN

The Elder Scrolls Online: Deadlands Teaser Trailer

Experience the cataclysmic conclusion to the "Gates of Oblivion" year-long adventure in The Elder Scrolls Online: Deadlands. Explore new worlds, discover strange new allies, and foil Dagon's plans to rule Nirn in this action-packed 20-hour finale.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Best Skyrim Mods October 2021

We’ve been adventuring Skyrim on all manner of consoles for ten years now, and the active mod community has consistently offered some of the best and most exciting ways to expand on the Dragonborn’s adventure. With more ways than ever to improve and enhance the authentic Elder Scrolls experience, we’ve collected the best mods for you to play in 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Playstation News: Unlock the The Elder Scrolls Online Deadlands DLC for free

The Bounties of Blackwood in-game event is now live, allowing you and your fellow players earn bonus rewards when delving into the Blackwood Chapter zone. During this in-game event, in addition to bonus rewards for adventuring in the zone, each time you earn the Blackwood Pathfinders achievement, you add to the community’s progression on the Bounties of Blackwood meter, unlocking unique collectibles and free access to the upcoming Deadlands DLC.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

The Elder Scrolls Online Gets More Metal With Help From Trivium

While it might not be readily apparent to outside observers, there’s a lot of crossover between metal and video games. The Elder Scrolls Online has announced a collaboration with heavy metal band Trivium. Lead vocalist and guitarist Matt Heafy released today a metal cover of The Elder Scrolls Online song “Reach Witch Chant” which will be released on Heafy’s solo channel on Spotify.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy