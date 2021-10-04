THE SUICIDE SQUAD Director James Gunn Confirms He's Working On Another DCEU Project After PEACEMAKER

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad sees the return of Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, the team's field leader who was also featured in the 2016 Suicide Squad. Throughout the new film, Kinnaman wears a t-shirt with a cartoon bunny on it. Originally, Kinnaman was going to don a Looney Tunes shirt, but Gunn decided against it. Instead, he created his own character. "I just drew Ultrabunny because originally we were gonna use, he was gonna wear a Wile E. Coyote t-shirt that said 'Help' on it. Because that's what he got from the people in Corto Maltese," Gunn told BBC Radio 1. "But it seemed like a bit too much like — because it's a Warner Bros. movie. If it was Mickey Mouse it would be okay, or if it was Wile E. and we were making a Disney movie I would be okay, but making a Warner Bros. movie with Wile E., I felt a little weird. Plus, I'm working on a Wile E. movie, so it's like all these different things coming together and I just wasn't sure about it." Today, Gunn took to social media to share his original Ultrabunny doodle.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO