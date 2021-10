UPDATED, 1:24 PM PT: Whistleblower Frances Haugen said breaking up Facebook – a solution lawsuits, lawmakers and regulators have rallied around — wouldn’t lessen the risks its platforms pose. That could be the sole — sort of – positive for Facebook in otherwise searing testimony by the former executive who described a company “stuck in a feedback loop it cannot get out of.” “I’m actually against the breaking up of Facebook because you see the problems repeat themselves,” she said in response to a question. The problems are algorithms and AI, she said, which wouldn’t change even if the platforms split....

