Birmingham, AL

Wet Through Wednesday; Flash Flood Watch In Effect

By James Spann
alabamawx.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWET PATTERN: An upper low will develop west of the state today, and will bring wet, unsettled conditions through mid-week. A flash flood watch is in effect for most of Alabama; rain amounts between 1 and 3 inches are likely over the next 72 hours, with isolated heavier amounts. Look...

alabamawx.com

Warm And Dry Through Much Of Next Week

DRY DAYS AHEAD: An upper ridge will build across the Deep South over the next few days, meaning warm, dry weather for Alabama through the weekend. Look for mostly sunny warm days and clear pleasant nights through Sunday with highs in the low 80s today, and mid 80s tomorrow and Sunday. The average high for Birmingham on October 8 is 79.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS Boston

Boston Marathon Weather Forecast: Spotty, Light Rain Early Then Dry Monday

BOSTON (CBS) – For the first time in its 124 year history, the Boston Marathon is not being run in April. Through 1968, the Marathon was run on April 19th, Patriot’s Day. It was then moved to the third Monday in April and has stayed there ever since. From a meteorologist’s perspective, this is just about ideal. October in Boston comes with much fewer possible weather complications than does April. I don’t have to tell any native New Englander that April can be quite fickle here. Just take a peek at Boston Marathon history: 87 degrees on April 16, 2012 28 degrees on...
BOSTON, MA
alabamawx.com

Dry Weather Through Early Next Week; Warm Afternoons

DRY PATTERN DEVELOPING: An upper ridge will cover Alabama and the Deep South for the next 5-7 days, meaning a dry, quiet weather pattern for Alabama. Look for sunny warm days, and fair pleasant nights over the weekend with highs in the mid 80s. Lows will be well down in the 60s, and cooler spots will wind up in the mid to upper 50s early tomorrow and Sunday morning.
alabamawx.com

Midday Nowcast: Finally Drying Out

DRY AND UNSEASONABLY WARM: An upper ridge is building in over the Southeast as the upper trough, responsible for all the rain this week, pulls away. Today through Sunday expect sunny, warm days and clear, fair nights. Highs today will be in the lower 80s, followed by mid 80s tomorrow and Sunday. Morning lows will be in the 50s and 60s.
