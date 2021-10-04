Wet Through Wednesday; Flash Flood Watch In Effect

Effective: 2021-10-08 06:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Aiken; Edgefield FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY The National Weather Service in Columbia has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of east central Georgia and central South Carolina, including the following areas, in east central Georgia, Columbia, McDuffie and Richmond. In central South Carolina, Aiken and Edgefield. * Until Noon EDT today. * Heavy rainfall today of 1-3 inches will exacerbate issues from widespread heavy rainfall on Thursday. * Flood prone locations, small streams and creaks, and low lying roads could be prone to rapid rises in water during heavy rainfall today.
