Ruby Tandoh: Cook As You Are review - truly a trailblazer
Unafraid to use her voice and stand up not only for herself but for the marginalised communities she is a part of, she writes at the intersection of politics and food and has been unapologetic about calling out elitism in the industry. Her latest book, Cook As You Are, is a brilliant example of her ideologies and principles put into practice. In it, she has built the foundations for a future where cookbooks guide people towards the joy of eating, while being mindful of all the obstacles that get in the way of daily cooking and consumption.theartsdesk.com
