Edward L. Snyder

Edward Lee Snyder, 82, passed away peacefully in his bed Sept. 18, 2021, while living in the home of his daughter, Lora Lee (Snyder) Reynolds, who he endearingly referred to only as "Peach." He went to live with her and his son-in-law Larry Reynolds in Spokane Valley, WA after surviving the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, in the Fall of 2017, while living in Bayside, TX. He decided to stay put & "ride out" the storm because of the nearly 50 years he spent as a Seaman, first in the Navy and then as a Merchant Marine Officer. Prior to the arrival of the historical category 5 hurricane, he declared to those concerned, in a tone typical of a tough, weathered, seaman, "I steered ships through hurricanes!" Indeed, he survived the storm, albeit not much else did.