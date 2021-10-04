CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Martinsburg, WV

Edward L. Snyder

Journal & Sunday Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdward Lee Snyder, 82, passed away peacefully in his bed Sept. 18, 2021, while living in the home of his daughter, Lora Lee (Snyder) Reynolds, who he endearingly referred to only as "Peach." He went to live with her and his son-in-law Larry Reynolds in Spokane Valley, WA after surviving the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, in the Fall of 2017, while living in Bayside, TX. He decided to stay put & "ride out" the storm because of the nearly 50 years he spent as a Seaman, first in the Navy and then as a Merchant Marine Officer. Prior to the arrival of the historical category 5 hurricane, he declared to those concerned, in a tone typical of a tough, weathered, seaman, "I steered ships through hurricanes!" Indeed, he survived the storm, albeit not much else did.

www.journal-news.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Media groups welcome 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for journalists

Journalists, human rights groups and other activists enthusiastically welcomed the awarding of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize to two reporters at a time when media around the world face new pressures and crackdowns from the authorities. Friday’s announcement awarding the peace prize to Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry...
ADVOCACY
CNN

Southern California business owners frustrated as oil spill forces them to close shop

(CNN) — Jaz Kaner has never experienced an oil spill that closed beaches and waterways in Southern California. The lifelong surfer and owner of Banzai Surf Company in Huntington Beach told CNN he voluntarily closed his business after thousands of gallons of crude oil spewed into the Pacific Ocean late last week. The spill has shuttered several beaches and threatened wildlife.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
City
Fairmont, WV
Martinsburg, WV
Obituaries
City
Hedgesville, WV
State
Texas State
City
Harvey, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Martinsburg, WV
State
Hawaii State
CBS News

Department of Justice declines to charge officer who shot Jacob Blake

The Department of Justice announced Friday that it will not pursue federal criminal civil rights charges over the shooting of Jacob Blake, a 30-year-old Black man who was shot in the back multiple times by a police officer in Wisconsin in August 2020. The department said there is not enough evidence to prove that the officer who shot Blake "willfully" violated his civil rights, which is the required standard for pressing charges.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spokane Valley#Hurricane Harvey#Hurricanes#Wa#Navy#Merchant Marine
The Hill

White House orders release of Trump records to Jan. 6 committee

The White House has ordered presidential record keepers to release a trove of Trump-era documents to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, arguing unique circumstances compel their disclosure. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday the administration would back the committee’s sweeping efforts. "As...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy