Aaron P. Allen

Aaron Patrick Allen Combs, 38, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at the Meritus Medical Center. Born Friday, March 18, 1983 in Hagerstown, MD, he was the son of E. Allen Combs of Bunker Hill, WV and Kimberly Sheppard Lushbaugh of Hagerstown, MD. He graduated from Musselman High School in 2001, where he played football. He was previously employed at Schewel Furniture Company in Martinsburg, WV. Aaron was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. Being a true animal lover, Aaron recently rescued a pit bull, Sasha and loved his mom's dachshund, Ottie. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughter, Reese A. Palkovic; brother, Jason T.C. Combs and wife, Elizabeth of Toms River, NJ; niece, Savannah Combs; several aunts and uncles on both sides and a special friend, Gayle Duffy. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Ernest A. Combs, Jr., paternal grandmother, Audrey O. Bender, maternal grandmother, Helen J. Carr, maternal grandfather, Russell L. Sheppard; and "Nannie and Pap", Karen and Gene Angle. Services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 1331 Eastern Blvd. North Hagerstown, MD, with Pastor Kris Nyman officiating. Masks will be required at the funeral home. Family will receive friends at the funeral home, 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Interment will be at the Rose Hill Cemetery, Hagerstown, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Washington County, 747 Northern Ave. Hagerstown, MD 21742, Community Rescue Service, 110 Eastern Blvd. North Hagerstown, MD 21740, or Funkstown Fire Company, 2 S. Westside Ave., Funkstown, MD 21734. Online condolences may be expressed at www.douglasfiery.com.