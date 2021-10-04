CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shepherdstown, WV

Gary L. Capriotti

Journal & Sunday Journal
 5 days ago

Gary Leo Capriotti, 74, of Shepherdstown, West Virginia, went home to be with the Lord Sept. 27, 2021. Born Sept. 27, 1947 in Bakerton, West Virginia to Mildred Carter Wilson and the late William Capriotti, Gary was a strong patriarch of his family, a man of faith, and lived a life of service to others. Gary was a loving and devoted husband of 51 years to Sharon Anne Capriotti, a proud father to Teresa Anne York (Richard), and Jason Todd Capriotti (Suzanne), Pop Pop to his grandchildren, Jessica, Matthew, Justin and Ryan, great-grandfather to Avery, and loving son to his mother, Mildred.

